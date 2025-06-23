Weekdays lines 5

Boost your technical analysis with our Weekday Lines Indicator — a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want to clearly visualize daily market structure.


Key Features:

 Auto Draws Vertical Lines for each trading day: Monday through Friday
 Customizable Colors & Styles to match your chart theme
 Day Labels (Mon, Tue, etc.) appear next to lines for easy tracking
 Works in All Timeframes — especially useful in intraday and swing trading
 No Lag, No Clutter – just clean, precise visual separation of days
✅ Helps identify daily highs/lows, trend shifts, and session patterns

Use Cases:

  • Track daily support/resistance levels

  • Identify trade setups around session openings/closings

  • Separate trading days for cleaner backtesting analysis

  • Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and even swing traders


Filtro:
449026
14
449026 2025.11.04 06:13 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione