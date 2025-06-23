Weekdays lines 5
- Indicatori
- Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Boost your technical analysis with our Weekday Lines Indicator — a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want to clearly visualize daily market structure.
Key Features:
✅ Auto Draws Vertical Lines for each trading day: Monday through Friday
✅ Customizable Colors & Styles to match your chart theme
✅ Day Labels (Mon, Tue, etc.) appear next to lines for easy tracking
✅ Works in All Timeframes — especially useful in intraday and swing trading
✅ No Lag, No Clutter – just clean, precise visual separation of days
✅ Helps identify daily highs/lows, trend shifts, and session patterns
Use Cases:
-
Track daily support/resistance levels
-
Identify trade setups around session openings/closings
-
Separate trading days for cleaner backtesting analysis
-
Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and even swing traders
