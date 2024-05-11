Pending Orders Default Expiry

Never miss an opportunity with a pending order

But if market structure changes or during events it can act against you





It is better to place pending orders with expire time





This tool will be helpful for you with preset expire time



Buy Limit: This order is placed below the current market price. Traders use it when they anticipate a pullback or retracement before the price continues to rise. Sell Limit: This order is placed above the current market price. It’s used when a trader expects the price to rise before a potential reversal to the downside. Buy Stop: Placed above the current market price, this order is used when a trader anticipates a breakout or significant upward movement. Sell Stop: Positioned below the current market price, this order is used when a trader expects a breakdown or significant downward movement.



