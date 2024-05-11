Pending Orders Default Expiry

Never miss an opportunity with a pending order
But if market structure changes or during events it can act against you

It is better to place pending orders with expire time

This tool will be helpful for you with preset expire time


  1. Buy Limit: This order is placed below the current market price. Traders use it when they anticipate a pullback or retracement before the price continues to rise.
  2. Sell Limit: This order is placed above the current market price. It’s used when a trader expects the price to rise before a potential reversal to the downside.
  3. Buy Stop: Placed above the current market price, this order is used when a trader anticipates a breakout or significant upward movement.
  4. Sell Stop: Positioned below the current market price, this order is used when a trader expects a breakdown or significant downward movement.


Filtro:
Preethy Subha Shri
237
Preethy Subha Shri 2024.06.29 19:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione