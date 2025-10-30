Where when enter exit on any account
- Indicatori
- Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
- Versione: 1.50
- Attivazioni: 20
Hi Traders,
On purchase this tool we will give lifetime free updates for this tool
you can contact me how to use this tool better or your suggestion for improvement
This tool will work on any accounts
Where When Enter Exit – Trade Plotter helps traders easily see, track, and review their sell trades directly on the chart.
It clearly shows where you entered, when you exited, and why, so you can quickly learn from every trade.
✨ Key Features
-
📍 Auto Plot Entries & Exits – Instantly marks your sell entries and exits on the chart.
-
🔁 Easy Trade Review – Visually review past trades to understand what worked and what didn’t.