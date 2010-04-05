GodW4r PinBarGrid

🤖 GodW4r PinBar Grid EA for MT4

Boost your trading with PinBar Grid EA, an intelligent Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of price action, RSI signals, and an optional grid trading system. Designed for precision and capital protection, this EA automatically identifies high-probability reversal zones, manages trades dynamically, and helps you stay ahead of the market.

Whether you prefer clean signal trading or strategic grid recovery, PinBar Grid EA adapts to your style with full control and zero manual effort.

Key Features:

🔍 Smart Pin Bar + RSI Detection for high-conviction reversal entries
⚙️ Fully customizable settings: Lot size, RSI thresholds, SL in €, TP in €, grid parameters
📉 Global drawdown protection: Automatically closes trades if equity drop exceeds your risk limit
📊 Integrated on-chart dashboard for live strategy tracking and visual feedback
📈 Optional grid mode with martingale-style recovery logic
🔁 Automatic lot size increment per grid level with a max lot cap
📏 Take Profit and Stop Loss in monetary value (EUR), dynamically converted to pips
🛠️ Clean trading logic: One clear entry at a time, no chaos
💻 Lightweight EA, optimized for VPS and low-latency execution
🔧 Works on all timeframes and pairs (Recommended: Majors on M15, M30 and H1)
🧠 Smart entry logic combining oversold/overbought RSI patterns + Pin Bar
🧮 Built-in pip value calculator to convert SL/TP in € to points
📉 Improved grid management with dynamic lot progression
🛑 MaxGridOrders limit to reduce exposure during high volatility

📈 Global profit target to close all trades automatically once reached

🆕 What’s new in version 1.1:

📊 Improved Dashboard and graph presentation for a more professional approach

⚠️ Disclaimer:
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This EA does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Always thoroughly test performance on a demo account and use proper risk management. Past performance is not indicative of future results for any strategy or robot.


Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione