Fibo Bollinger MT4

📍 Indicator Overview

📌 Fibo Bollinger Indicator – MT4 Version

Fibo Bollinger is an advanced technical indicator that combines the dynamic behavior of Bollinger Bands with the power of Fibonacci ratios.

It is specially designed for traders who seek more precise support and resistance zones based on volatility and historical price behavior.

📍 Main Features

Draws 6 Upper Bands and 6 Lower Bands based on Fibonacci levels.

Provides a more detailed view of price volatility compared to traditional Bollinger Bands.

Helps traders identify reversal points, trend continuation zones, and key breakout areas.

Works on all timeframes and instruments (Forex, Gold, Stocks, Crypto).

Lightweight, fast, and optimized for live trading environments.

📍 How It Works

The indicator calculates the Basis Line (a simple moving average) and applies volatility expansion using a multiple of the standard deviation ( Mult ).

Instead of drawing only ±2 standard deviation bands like classic Bollinger Bands, this indicator plots bands at the following Fibonacci levels:

Upper Bands: 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.764, and 1.0

Lower Bands: 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.764, and 1.0

These levels dynamically adjust based on real-time market volatility.

📍 Input Parameters

Length: Period of the moving average and standard deviation (default 20).

Mult: Multiplier for volatility (default 2.0).

LabelColorU: Color for upper band labels.

LabelColorL: Color for lower band labels.

LabelFontSize: Font size of the level labels.

LabelFont: Font type for the labels (default "Arial").

📍 Recommended Usage

Use Upper 0.764 / 1.0 and Lower 0.764 / 1.0 bands as dynamic resistance and support zones.

Monitor for potential reversal signals when price interacts with key Fibonacci bands.

Apply it alongside price action patterns, oscillators, or trend-following indicators for best results.

📍 Important Notes

The indicator does not repaint.

Fully compatible with any broker and any asset.

Designed to enhance both manual and automated trading strategies.



