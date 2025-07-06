AlgoEdge Ecosystem

WELCOME TO 99 WHITE SWANS — ALGOEDGE PORTFOLIO-BUILDING TRADING SYSTEM

1. What Is AlgoEdge?

AlgoEdge is a near-AI Expert Advisor that lets you build and manage a multi-asset portfolio, fully synchronised between symbols.

• 17 “Flight Patterns,” each with multiple variants, auto-adapt to market conditions
• Works on Forex, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Crypto (broker permitting)
• You stay in control: all key risk, lot-size, and timing parameters are editable

AlgoEdge is transparent, tunable, and modular — designed for traders who want automated intelligence without giving up configuration power.

 …What exactly is the AlgoEdge Portfolio-Building Trading System?

 Well, simply put, this is an extremely advanced Algorithm that has been designed to be configurable “in your hands” as the Trader. You can think of this as a software trading platform, with “near-AI” capability, but with all aspects of trading performance fully within your control. AlgoEdge is a trading protocol that is designed on Quantitative Trading principles, selected to best suit forever-changing market conditions – the algorithm does this through the provision of 17 different “flight patterns” that aim to model and respect changing market conditions. The design is deliberately focused on portfolio trading, meaning that every variant operates in a cohesive fashion (never independently), the inter-communication made possible through our novel algorithm.

The 99WS AlgoEdge Trading system will be released in 8 major BUILDS* (there may also be progressive versions within each build) - the current released version is BUILD #1.  Each build includes capability to trade at least 17 different symbols, spread across all derivative markets, including: Currencies (Forex); Commodities (Agricultural); Metals; Energies (Oil; Natural Gas & other); Shares (USA, UK & European); Indexes (Global markets); ETF (Electronic Traded Funds); Digital Assets.

2. Build Structure & Symbols

AlgoEdge is released in 8 progressive Builds. Build #1 ships with 17 pre-configured symbols:

The following Symbols are configured in Build #1:

AUDCAD; GBPNZD; USDCHF; USDSEK; EURPLN; SPI200; DJ30; META; MASTERCARD; INTEL; TESLA; COFFEE; DOGEUSD; EWZ; UNDERARM; E.ON (EU); SAP (EU)

As a special introductory bonus, we are additionally bringing forward ONE symbol from each of the 7 remaining Builds, meaning that BUILD #1 (only Build #1) comes with a total of 7 Bonus configured symbols at no additional fee:

+ GBPUSD (Bonus) + GOLD (Bonus) + CAC40 (Bonus) + AUDJPY (Bonus) + Amazon (Bonus) + Crude Oil (Bonus) + EURUSD (Bonus).

*note that these 7 Bonus symbols will be released within a short period after the first release of Build #1 - they are not yet included in version 1.4.

**note that trading is not limited to these symbols - the Algo can and will trade other symbols, if the trader so desires, but such trading will be according to "generic" configurations, which may carry additional risk that needs careful consideration and observation by the trader.

Key performance deliverables of the AlgoEdge Portfolio-Building Trading system:

·         Automated trading solution, configurable by the Client/Trader;

·         Access to multiple derivative markets (provided that these are offered by the trader's selected broker); *in the event that the trader's broker does offer the symbol, but with a different naming convention to what we have already provided for, we can do a version update to accommodate the naming proxy on request.

·         Capability to trade multiple (unlimited) assets all at the same time, in a fully integrated fashion – this means that the Client/Trader is able to build a trading portfolio across different assets, in a fashion that co-ordinates risk and profit objectives;

·         Configurable settings around BUY/SELL triggers, Risk mitigation, Portfolio- building “trigger” rules, Profit targets – these default settings are configurable for each asset to which you attach the EA, so that you can further improve and optimise the trading performance to match your style, skill, experience and appetite for risk; (MT4 provides the opportunity for you to save your own unique configurations as 'presets' for repeat use, as you choose);

·         Risk mitigation is “front-and-centre” to the way the system operates, with multiple risk methodologies integrated into the system functionality. For example, where traditional dynamically-applied and managed “stop-losses” are the most basic of risk mitigation measures, these are vastly overshadowed by far more professional risk management considerations, especially at the portfolio level, including: trailing portfolio-level LockProfits (configurable); Emergency portfolio CloseAll triggers; “Immediate" mechanism to manually close all open positions should the trader so desire; Risk mitigation controls over total margin at risk with dynamic adjustment based on portfolio profit/loss levels; Dynamic control over the number of open positions in each derivative market sector based also on portfolio profit/loss levels at any particular time; User further has an ability to limit the maximum risk exposure per symbol;

·         The Client/Trader decides and controls when to load and activate the Algorithmic trading – you have complete control when to switch the Algo “ON” and when to switch it “OFF”, so you can never be caught off guard, or feel in any way exposed to the markets without being in control of your funds;

 Market entry is further subject to a few additional control aspects:

·         Margin Expansion trigger – each of the flight pattern variants is assigned a portfolio "trigger" profit level at which market entry becomes possible – this is to ensure that the selected flight pattern trading entry is well matched to account profit generation, to mitigate and phase risk in a co-ordinated and rational manner;

·         Margin Availability is subject also to a complex and dynamic risk management consideration undertaken by the Algo, where margin availability actually contracts when the portfolio is on drawdown and expands aligned to profit accumulation;

·         Lock Profit trigger – in addition to the margin expansion trigger, the user/trader has the ability to define a portfolio profit level that activate a LockProfit metric (also configurable) that will then trail the portfolio profit in a dynamic manner that is both configurable by the trader and also dynamically subject to the degree of portfolio profit generated (essentially, the trail becomes tighter as the portfolio profit grows); 

·         Expanding Order counts – powerful Algo ability to control the number of pending and open orders (per asset class) with the total allowed “count” expanding at a rate determined by profit yield;

 Trading takes time, patience and commitment:

The AlgoEdge Trading system is designed for committed traders - beginners can use it but need to be prepared to invest time in understanding the system and trading principles in general. We encourage all traders to educate themselves on the basic principles of trading as such knowledge is immensely useful when trying to optimise and tune an advanced automated trading system such as the AlgoEdge system.

You are also rather unlikely to get all optimisations 'right the first time', so please do be prepared to revisit your optimisation settings and refine and save them as 'presets' as you go.


3. Flight Pattern Overview

AlgoEdge includes 17 Flight Patterns — specialized signal engines designed to detect unique market conditions across multiple timeframes:

  1. Galactic Afterburner (D1)

  2. Supersonic Flight (D1/H4)

  3. Serious Headwinds (D1/H4)

  4. Safe Flight (H4)

  5. Full Flight (H4/H1)

  6. Wedge Formation (H4/H1)

  7. Shifting Formation (H1)

  8. Predatory Strikes (H1/M30)

  9. Teenage Gander (H1/M30)

  10. Fledgling Chaos (M30)

  11. Reckless Abandon (M30/M5)

  12. Wing-Suit Base Jump (M30/M5)

  13. Swatting Mayflies (M5)

  14. Firefly Field (M5/M1)

  15. Mozzie Ear Buzz (M5/M1)

  16. Quidditch Golden Snitch (M1)

  17. LaunchPad (Immediate/BOOST)

Each Flight Pattern is modular — patterns activate independently based on current equity phase, symbol rules, and portfolio status.

 -          as a Trader, a simple consideration of the Primary Timeframes shared above provides you with some guidance on where/how to deploy the different Flight Patterns.

-          be on the lookout for MT4 comments included when your trade orders execute as these will indicate the Flight Pattern that has initiated the trading order, along with an initial degree of Risk Exposure (configurable in your hands).

4. Key Performance & Risk Controls

Dynamic Margin Guard – Expands in profit, contracts in drawdown
LockProfit Trail – Activates at a user-set profit %, tightens dynamically
Emergency CloseAll – Auto or manual full shutdown
Chess Exits – Micro-scalps close small winners without affecting swing trades
Market Rhythm Pause – Delays entries after big moves until pullback

These systems are designed to work together to preserve capital, lock in gains, and scale intelligently.

5. Installation (5 Quick Steps)

  1. Copy .ex4 to File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Experts

  2. Refresh Navigator, attach EA to each chart you want to trade

  3. Enable “Allow live trading”

  4. Set two Critical fields:
    • Broker Leverage (exact figure)
    • SP500 Symbol name (e.g., US_500)

  5. Save a MasterEntry.set preset, then tune symbol-specific groups


6. Parameter Tag Summary

• [C] — Critical (e.g., Leverage, SP500 mapping)
• [I] — Important (e.g., RiskFactor, BOOST, LockProfit)
• [R] — Regular (e.g., Alerts, chart comments)
• [O] — Optional (e.g., Manual modes, Early Activations)

7. Core [I] Settings Explained

RiskFactor (1–400) – Sets target MarginLevel. 100 ≈ conservative
BOOST (0.25–10×) – Multiplies all lot sizes
DelayHoursBetweenTrades – Wait time before same-symbol re-entry
SWING vs Recovery SCALP – false = swing build; true = scalp rescue
Emergency Portfolio Loss % – CloseAll if equity falls below threshold

LockProfit Trio

Trigger % – Profit % to activate LockProfit
Pullback % – Distance from peak before closing
Fraction Trail – Smaller = tighter trail

This grouping of 3 parameters provides guidance to the AlgoEdge EA on how exactly you would like to trigger and control a portfolio-level trailing LockProfit. Effectively, this 'trailing LockProfit' works in much the same way as you may be familiar with for what you would know as a 'trailing stoploss' on single/independent open positions - whilst each individual trade may still indeed have it's own active trailing stops, YOU are now provided with the ability to apply this logic across all open positions in your portfolio in an entirely synchronised and interdependent way.

Imagine this : you now have the power to build a portfolio that may include both winning and losing positions, yet as long as your portfolio moves into defined levels of profit, you may now 'Lock-In' that profit regardless of the individual positional moves. As a 'trailing LockProfit' you also leave open the opportunity for the Profit to continue to grow, yet it would trigger a 'CloseAll' event if the portfolio profit pulled back to the defined 'trailing' level.

Here's how these LockProfit settings work:

(1) Percent Portfolio Profit trigger: The way that this works is that the LockProfit capability remains completely DORMANT until such time as the portfolio % profit exceeds the level that you have defined here. Once the trigger level of portfolio % profit is exceeded, the LockProfit capability becomes active.

(2) Percent Profit "pullback" level: The way that this works is that as soon as the LockProfit capability is activated (as explained above), then the AlgoEdge EA also activates a baseline % Profit level at which a 'CloseAll' event would be triggered if breached - in simple terms, the system first triggers the LockProfit capability as outlined in step '1' (above) and then the system will actively monitor and close the entire portfolio in the event that the profit 'pulls back' to the level as defined here in step '2'. Symbols that have a closed market at the time of this CloseAll event would naturally only close when their respective market re-opens.

(3) Lock Profit fractional trail: The setting here represents the fractional trail that gets set against the Portfolio % Profit level.

 

Here's how this DYNAMIC LockProfit system works:

We start-off with a trailing fractional profit as you have previously defined (default 0.75); then, as the profit increases so the fraction applied to the Trailing Lock Profit is reduced until it is extremely tight and the likelihood of a CloseAll event being triggered is very high. This approach maximises the Profit that you ultimately exit the Portfolio trade with.

Profit Target % – Hard profit cap; LockProfit usually hits first unless this is set very low

8. Chess Exit Defaults (% of account balance) *user may configure to suit

Activation of 'Chess' Profits: *Trader/User can configure these levels to suit their preference.

"Chess" here refers to a dynamic scalping system that runs within a SWING strategy, wherein carefully determined non-priority trades (these are trades generated by only specific flight patterns) are allowed to exit on small, defined scalp profit levels, whereas the rest of the portfolio may continue to build a larger positional SWING portfolio - it's a unique approach to keep trading dynamic, fast-paced and exciting. The parameter settings are representative of a %Profit at portfolio-level, as contributed by the specific Symbol in question - when the parameter value indicated here is breached (i.e. when the %Profit defined value is exceeded) then the open position for that Symbol will be closed, in much the same manner as you would normally encounter when a Take Profit level is reached - note that the levels defined here operate completely independently to any existing Take Profit levels.


Piece Category Exit %
King Equities 1.00%
Queen Indices & ETFs 0.85%
Rook Oil & Major Metals 0.60%
Bishop Other Energies/Metals 0.45%
Knight Agriculture / Misc 0.30%
Pawn FX & Bonds 0.15%
Digital Pawn Crypto 0.075%
Scalp All 0.125%

Values may be changed or the Chess system bypassed entirely in the [O] section.

9. Symbol-Specific [I] Items (per chart)

MinLotIncrement – Broker lot step (e.g., 0.01)
ContractSize – e.g., 100,000 for FX
LotsizeFactor (1–100) – For tuning lot sizes per symbol
SL/TP Width (1–100) – Higher = wider stops
LockProfitPhase (0–22) – Entry delayed until equity hits that phase
Entry Threshold Account Value – Blocks trades below a certain balance
AvoidLongs / AvoidShorts – 1 = block one direction

10. Optional [O] Controls

Immediately Close Portfolio = true – Manual close on request
Manual Entry Modes:

  • Limit LP0 entries to manual

  • Limit all entries to manual
    Early Activations – Force-enable specific Flight Patterns
    Bypass SL/TP Dynamics – Turns off stop automation
    Bypass Chess + SL/TP – Enables full manual exit
    Market Rhythm Pause – Waits for retrace after big pushes

Exclude DeMarkerD1

Exclude DeMarkerTimeframes

 (1) 'DeMarkerD1':

D1 Timeframe as the primary consideration for the indicator - specific levels have been mandated to support BUY and SELL trade order entries.

(2) 'DeMarkerTimeframes':

Option to include/exclude a trade order based on one/two separate timeframes that differ according to the engaged flight pattern.

AvoidLongs: 0=include|1=exclude (def=0)

AvoidShorts: 0=include|1=exclude (def=0)

Setting of '0' allows order/trade placements to proceed.

You should change the parameter setting to '1' if you would prefer to exclude either 'long' or 'short' positions.


11. First-Time Setup Checklist

• Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 execution
• Install EA, load a few liquid symbols
• Start with RiskFactor 100, BOOST 1.0
• Set EmergencyLoss to ~10%
• Monitor equity growth, MarginGuard, and FlightPattern stats
• Let AlgoEdge run for a full market week before adjusting settings

*be aware of limitations of the MT4 strategy tester which only evaluates performance of 1 symbol - the AlgoEdge Trading system is configured to build a portfolio and is therefore best in "forward" testing on a demo account.

12. Technical Ingredients (High-Level)

AlgoEdge uses a mix of:

• Stochastic Oscillator
• Simple Moving Average (SMA)
• Pivot Points
• SP500 correlation
• Parabolic SAR
• DeMarker
• Proprietary price-action filters

Each Flight Pattern uses a blend of these filters — tuned to its market context.

13. Broker & VPS Notes

• Incorrect Leverage or SP500 mapping = EA will unload
• Use a strong VPS for uninterrupted operation
• If your SP500 symbol differs, request a patched build

14. Build Policy

• EA is rental-only via MQL4 Marketplace
• Each Build adds new symbols and refinements
• You may stay on old Builds or upgrade at any time

15. Risk Disclaimer

Trading derivatives involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. AlgoEdge supplies the tools—you remain responsible for all configurations and decisions.

16. Support & Resources

• We welcome your feedback — share your optimisations and results.


Footnotes:

(1) BUILD (version) releases :

-          Each Build will include an expansion of tradeable assets (Symbols) in addition to those in the previous Build/s;

-          Build releases will be appropriately spaced to give traders/subscribers time to familiarise with the system and to decide on whether or not to continue their subscription with the new Build;

-          Each new Builds will attract an additional rental fee, commensurate with the added symbols;

-          Rental periods are kept short to allow traders to choose whether to leave or remain with our system, without any long-term commitment;

The AlgoEdge Portfolio-Building Trading system is not for sale - it is only available on rental terms. Once a new Build is released, a new subscription fee will become applicable for continued subscription.

(2) VPS use: Automated trading is most reliable through a 3rd party VPS (virtual private server) – this provides you with 24/7 security in trading execution, subject only to the reliability of your selected VPS provider;

(3) Risk :

The AlgoEdge Trading system is a fast-paced, dynamic algorithmic trading system that is designed with an intent to deliver risk-mitigated returns to your own funded portfolio, no matter the state of the market - just remember though that NO TRADING SYSTEM in the world can ever guarantee you profits – anyone who tells you otherwise is LYING to you – trading is a dynamic and exciting endeavour, but it will always carry a degree of risk and that risk may deliver you Profits (which is of course is what we all want), but it may equally deliver you losses (which we try our best to mitigate through sound risk management). Past performance cannot EVER guarantee you future success, but a good trading system can certainly position you with the best possible stance towards the opportunity for success – that is what we try our best to give you through the 99WS AlgoEdge Portfolio-Building Trading system, but we can never guarantee that - always risk only the funds that you are prepared to lose and invest only through a Broker that you trust.  Always do your own research.


