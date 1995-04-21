Guardian Angel is designed to provide the trader with portfolio-level trailing stop-losses. Users are able to configure the portfolio profit 'trigger' level at which a LockProfit 'floor' gets activated and applied to the portfolio - in the event that portfolio profit falls back to the portfolio LockProfit level, then all open trades in the portfolio will close. In the event that portfolio profit continues to grow, then the portfolio LockProfit will trail the portfolio profit at a rate configured by the user. Hurdle levels within the code further leverage the speed at which this fractional trailing stop accelerates behind the leading portfolio profit, such that the gap between leading profit and lock profit gets ever smaller - in simple terms, as portfolio profit grows larger, so the profit that is 'at risk' gets smaller and smaller.





The whole intent behind GuardianAngel is to limit the magnitude of Risk and duration at which the trader's portfolio is at risk - this is a Risk mitigation strategy, it is not a Risk elimination strategy as Risk will always be a reality in trading. However, traders are likely to find that their trading mindset is positively impacted once they are in a zone where their open-portfolio profit level is 'guarded' with a LockProfit and automatically trailing that profit higher. This allows traders to focus on what matters, which is good trade entries, with less need to focus on the profit protection. No trading system can ever be without any risk.





In addition to the portfolio-level trailing stop loss that is applied by the GuardianAngel system, the user is also able to configure an initial static portfolio-level stop loss which would then be active in the early stages of initiating a portfolio trade - once the defined profit level triggers the first LockProfit to be applied, this static loss is no longer relevant. Also, the user is able to configure an ultimate portfolio Take Profit level which would close all open portfolio trades if this target gets met. Included within the GuardianAngel utility is also an ability to close all open positions in the portfolio immediately on demand, with a simple true/false selection - this can be useful in situations where the trader may wish to close all open positions in profit ahead of a major market event, or the weekend, or simply because they feel satisfied with the profit positioning - on occasion, the trader may also choose to close all positions instantaneously in the even that the portfolio loss is mounting prior to the LockProfit having being engaged.





The GuardianAngel trading utility does not enter any trades at all - this is left to the skill of the trader, but with the added confidence that comes with having profit security provided by GuardianAngel.