Multi Stochastic Display

🚀 Multi Stochastic Display – The Ultimate MTF Trade Scanner for Forex & Crypto

Multi Stochastic Display is a powerful multi-timeframe trading tool that gives you a professional edge in analyzing market momentum. Designed for both Forex and Crypto traders, this clean and modern indicator visually presents BUY and SELL signals across 9 timeframes (from M1 to Monthly) for over 25 instruments. Its intuitive panel automatically ranks all instruments based on their strongest stochastic trend – whether BUY or SELL – so you can instantly identify high-probability trade setups.

The core feature is its color-coded heatmap-style display. Each row represents a symbol, and each column reflects the stochastic crossover condition for a specific timeframe. At a glance, you’ll know whether momentum aligns across multiple timeframes. The percentage columns clearly indicate how strong the BUY or SELL pressure is for every symbol, and sorting ensures the strongest signals appear at the top.

This indicator also includes auto-alerts: when any pair crosses a defined BUY or SELL threshold, you’re instantly notified. Whether you’re swing trading or scalping, the Multi Stochastic Display saves you time and provides clarity in decision-making.

Customization is key: you can adjust fonts, spacing, row/column layouts, background colors, and choose which instruments to display—all before adding it to your chart. Toggle between light or dark themes, move the panel with ease, and decide whether it sits in the foreground or background. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to help traders make faster, smarter decisions with zero clutter and maximum insight.


