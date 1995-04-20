Toms WRB Indicator
- Indicatori
- Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
- Versione: 1.1
This MT4-exclusive indicator highlights Wide Range Bars (WRBs) directly on your chart, this indicator focuses on helping traders identify significant price movements and volatility shifts. Customizable settings allow users to adjust sensitivity, colors, and bar criteria.
Exclusive for members of my community. Any any assistance with the indicator DM me on discord.
Exclusive for members of my community. Any any assistance with the indicator DM me on discord.