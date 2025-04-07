Bingo Standard

Bingo – Smart Exit Automation for MT4

In the realm of trading, having a reliable exit strategy is just as crucial as finding the right entry. Bingo, an expert advisor for MT4, is designed to automate your trade exits with precision—ensuring you lock in profits and minimize losses without second-guessing your decisions.

With advanced trailing take profit and stop loss, Bingo takes the complexity out of trade management, helping traders maintain discipline and execute their strategies flawlessly.

Key Features:

✅ Exit Automation, Not Trade Execution

Take control of your exits with automated strategies based on predefined profit and loss targets—allowing you to trade with confidence and discipline.

✅ Customizable Profit & Loss Targets

Define precise exit levels using monetary values, pips, or percentages, giving you full flexibility to match your trading style.

✅ High-Frequency or Resource-Conscious Modes

Adapt to market conditions with HFT Mode for real-time tracking in fast-paced strategies, or switch to standard mode for efficient resource consumption.

✅ Multi-Instance & Platform Compatibility

Monitor multiple trades seamlessly by assigning unique identifiers to each Bingo instance, allowing multi-chart tracking without conflicts.

✅ Automated Panel Settings Save

Your settings are automatically saved, so you never have to manually reconfigure Bingo each time you use it.

✅ Visual Cues & Color Coding

Easily track your trade status with color-coded signals: green for nearing take profit (90%) and red for stop loss proximity.

✅ Detailed Order Tracking

Stay informed with separate profit/loss tracking for buy and sell positions and an overview of current total profit.

✅ Flexible Order Closing Modes

Close orders individually, collectively, or by type (buy/sell)—customizing your exit strategy to fit your risk tolerance and goals.

✅ Automated Order Closing Rules

Set up predefined closing conditions based on currency pairs, magic numbers, or order comments for hassle-free trade execution.

✅ Intuitive & User-Friendly Interface

Bingo features an easy-to-use panel with clear buttons, instant "On/Off" controls, and quick access to save, load, and reset settings.

