Three layers trailing TP
- Utilitaires
- King Leung Chiu
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 18 janvier 2025
- Activations: 20
This EA follows the equity protection concept explained on YouTube. It monitors account equity and closes all trades when equity falls below a user-defined threshold. Designed to operate on a per-ticket basis, not portfolio-wide. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Happy trading!
Attention , it is Ticket-Based, not Portfolio based
https://youtu.be/S8ICwu9u-dk?si=opswVNwjjIg7xAAZ
