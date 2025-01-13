Gann scalping for GOLD
- Indicatori
- Jassem Mosrati
- Versione: 4.5
- Aggiornato: 1 gennaio 2026
- Attivazioni: 5
The Gann Scalping Gold Indicator is a robust technical analysis tool designed for precision trading in gold markets. It leverages Gann-based methodologies to identify key price levels, enabling traders to anticipate potential market reversals, breakouts, and areas of consolidation.
Each level I use only on the first touch of the day.
Daily Reset Logic:
- Automatically resets touch statuses at the start of a new trading day, ensuring that the indicator aligns with fresh daily trends.
How It Works:
- The indicator draws horizontal lines at predefined levels calculated based on historical price action and Gann principles.
- Traders can use these levels as reference points to set entries, exits, and stop-loss positions.
- The real-time touch detection feature keeps traders informed about significant price interactions with these levels.
ONLY FOR GOLD
Each level I use only on the first touch of the day.