Gann scalping for GOLD

The Gann Scalping Gold Indicator is a robust technical analysis tool designed for precision trading in gold markets. It leverages Gann-based methodologies to identify key price levels, enabling traders to anticipate potential market reversals, breakouts, and areas of consolidation.

Daily Reset Logic:

  • Automatically resets touch statuses at the start of a new trading day, ensuring that the indicator aligns with fresh daily trends.

How It Works:

  • The indicator draws horizontal lines at predefined levels calculated based on historical price action and Gann principles.
  • Traders can use these levels as reference points to set entries, exits, and stop-loss positions.
  • The real-time touch detection feature keeps traders informed about significant price interactions with these levels.

ONLY FOR GOLD 

Each level I use only on the first touch of the day.

Рекомендуем также
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Индикаторы
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
Индикаторы
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis. -------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Индикаторы
Должна была состояться прибыльная сделка и вдруг отменилась? При наличии надежной стратегии выход из сделки также важен, как и вход. Exit EDGE помогает максимально увеличить доход от текущей сделки и не потерять выигрышные сделки. Всегда будьте внимательны к сигналу на выход из сделки Отслеживайте все пары и тайм-фреймы в одном графике www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 Торговля Вы можете закрыть уже открытые сделки, как только получите сигнал Закрывайте заявку на покупку, если вы получили си
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Индикаторы
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Индикаторы
О индикаторе Этот индикатор основан на моделировании Монте-Карло закрывающих цен финансового инструмента. По определению, Монте-Карло — это статистический метод, используемый для моделирования вероятности различных исходов в процессе, включающем случайные числа, основанные на ранее наблюдаемых результатах. Как это работает? Этот индикатор генерирует несколько сценариев цен для ценной бумаги, моделируя случайные изменения цен с течением времени на основе исторических данных. Каждый пробный запус
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Техническое описание индикатора – Delta Profile для MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile – это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для детального анализа потока объёмов в пределах заданного диапазона свечей. Он структурирует и отображает информацию о дисбалансе положительных объёмов (связанных с движением вверх) и отрицательных объёмов (связанных с движением вниз) на различных ценовых уровнях. В результате пользователь получает чёткое представление о тех участках графика, где сосред
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Индикаторы
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Индикаторы
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
Moving Average Surfer – Точное захват тренда для MT5 Плывите по рыночным волнам с Moving Average Surfer — советником, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, эффективность и автоматическое управление рисками. Этот EA объединяет сигналы быстрых и медленных скользящих средних с расширенными рыночными фильтрами, выявляя высоковероятностные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Анализ двух скользящих средних: Использует сигналы быстрой и медленной MA для определения направления рынка
Monthly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
РУССКИЙ – Monthly Levels Pro v1.0 Идеальный индикатор месячных уровней рынка Контролируйте ключевые зоны рынка мгновенно. Monthly Levels Pro помогает анализировать долгосрочные тренды и быстро находить важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления, автоматически отображая High, Low, Open и Close месячной свечи. Преимущества: Мгновенный анализ Умная торговля Четкая визуализация Гибкость Простота и эффективность Совместимость: MT5, все таймфреймы
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
Индикаторы
Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
С этим продуктом покупают
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет быч
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Индикаторы
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
AutoSignals Trend Panel
Danilo Maia Siqueira
Индикаторы
Индикатор отслеживает тренд в 5 разных временах графика для одного и того же актива, основываясь на 6 сигналах для каждого времени графика. Основная цель индикатора - показать нам тенденцию большинства финансового актива, в котором он был размещен. Система передает информацию о тенденциях в несколько графических периодов, таким образом, пользователь может иметь широкое представление о движении актива, этот тип инструмента дает пользователю более высокую частоту обращений, помогая оператору вып
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT5  - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT5 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему  Limitless MT5 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигнал н
Panel Visao axetrend
Danilo Maia Siqueira
Индикаторы
панель просмотра тренда; Тенденция автосигналов Индикатор отслеживает тренд на 5 разных графиках одного и того же актива, основываясь на 6 сигналах для каждого графика. Основная цель индикатора - показать нам тренд большинства финансового актива, в который он был помещен. Система передает информацию о тенденциях в разное графическое время, таким образом, пользователь может иметь широкий обзор движения актива, этот тип инструмента позволяет пользователю иметь более высокий процент попаданий,
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Другие продукты этого автора
Gann Scalping Gold
Jassem Mosrati
Индикаторы
The Gann Scalping Gold Indicator is a robust technical analysis tool designed for precision trading in gold markets. It leverages Gann-based methodologies to identify key price levels, enabling traders to anticipate potential market reversals, breakouts, and areas of consolidation. Daily Reset Logic: Automatically resets touch statuses at the start of a new trading day, ensuring that the indicator aligns with fresh daily trends. How It Works: The indicator draws horizontal lines at predefined le
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв