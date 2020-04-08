MACD Dashboard MT4

Simplify Your Trading with the MACD Dashboard


Are you tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader charts to monitor MACD across different timeframes and symbols? The MACD Dashboard is the solution you've been waiting for. This innovative MetaTrader indicator provides a centralized view of MACD signals on multiple charts, making it easier than ever to identify trading opportunities and manage your risk.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Track MACD signals on multiple timeframes simultaneously, from 1-minute to monthly charts.
  • Multi-Symbol Support: View MACD indicators for multiple symbols on a single dashboard, allowing you to compare trends and identify correlated pairs.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the dashboard to your preferences by adjusting line colors, styles, and font sizes.
  • Clear and Intuitive Interface: The user-friendly design ensures easy navigation and quick identification of key MACD signals.
  • Efficient Trading: Make informed decisions by analyzing MACD trends across different timeframes and symbols.


Benefits:

  • Improved Trading Efficiency: Save time and effort by monitoring multiple MACD indicators in one place.
  • Enhanced Decision-Making: Identify potential trading opportunities and manage risk more effectively.
  • Increased Profitability: Benefit from better-informed trading decisions and improved market analysis.
  • Elevate Your Trading Experience with the MACD Dashboard. Download now and start simplifying your trading routine!
Prodotti consigliati
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicatori
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
Stochastic Advanced MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
Indicatori
The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Trend Cutter
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicatori
Trend Cutter è un indicatore di tendenza che può essere utilizzato con qualsiasi intervallo di tempo, inclusi gli intervalli di tempo inferiori come M1 e M5. L'indicatore è ideale per i trader che preferiscono il trading intraday e sarà utile anche per coloro che preferiscono il trading a lungo termine. Puoi utilizzare questo indicatore come base per il tuo sistema di trading o come soluzione di trading autonoma. L'indicatore fornisce tutti i tipi di avvisi, comprese le notifiche PUSH. L'indicat
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicatori
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications . Key Features Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakeni
FREE
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
SFT Trading Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicatori
The indicator helps to identify possible rollbacks and reversals. Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurr
DeMarker Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "DeMarker Speed" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. DeMarker Speed è la derivata prima di DeMarker stesso. - La curva dell'oscillatore DeMarker indica la posizione attuale del prezzo rispetto ai massimi e minimi precedenti durante il periodo di calcolo dell'indicatore. - L'indicatore DeMarker Speed è ottimo per ingressi rapidi nello scalping (come si può vedere nelle immagini). - DeMarker Speed mostra la velocità co
MACD Divergence with Arrows
Richard Waweru
Indicatori
MACD Divergence with arrows complements the MACD indicator. It scans for divergence within the MACD oscillator then draws arrows on the entry points in the chart window. NB:The indicator does not bring up the MACD window nor does it draw lines on the MACD window. The screenshots are a mere description of how they work. The user will become alerted whenever a divergence is in progress and should WAIT for the perfect moment to make an entry. Perfect entries can be anything basic such as support an
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CCI con zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato dinamiche" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - È ottimo per prendere posizioni di vendita dalla zona di ipercomprato dinamica e posizioni di acquisto dalla zona di ipervenduto dinamica nella direzione del trend principale. - Questo indicatore è eccellente anche da combinare con posizioni di price action. - Zona di ipercomprato dinamica
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Indicatori
About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicatori
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicatori
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
MACD Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicatori
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
Smart Indicatorl
Mustain Jiddan Mubarak Zaka
Indicatori
The Indicator Has signal with wait ,  Ready To Buy and Ready To Sell to make you ready to execute when signal coming , it very easy to use and very profitable , good for forex , Binary or crypto and GOLD , you just wait and execute , no need to analysis , because it already analysis by indicator , for exsample Wait than ready to buy or ready to sell than buy or sell you just entry as per instruction of indicator , very easy and usefull
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Bollinger Bands Width mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex Larghezza Bande di Bollinger per MT4, senza ridisegno. - L'indicatore Larghezza Bande di Bollinger è progettato per essere utilizzato insieme all'indicatore standard Bande di Bollinger. - Questo strumento di trading è indispensabile per ogni appassionato di indicatori Bande di Bollinger, poiché la loro combinazione è molto efficiente per il trading sui breakout. - L'indicatore Larghezza Bande di Bollinger mostra la distanza (span) tra le Bande di Bollinger. COME USARE
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Signal Generator with MACD
Ibrahim Kisioglu
5 (2)
Indicatori
HTF MACD – Trend-Aligned Signals (one subwindow, arrows on chart) What it does This indicator keeps you trading with the higher-timeframe trend while using MACD crosses for precise entries. In a single subwindow it shows: HTF Trend Histogram — green = uptrend, red = downtrend (neutral is hidden for a cleaner view) MACD Lines — blue = MACD main, orange = MACD signal Arrows on the price chart when a valid, trend-aligned MACD cross occurs Optional alerts on bar close Entry logic (strict, closed-ba
FREE
DivirgentMAX
Mikhail Bilan
Indicatori
Indicator without redrawing Divergent MAX The DivirgentMAX indicator is a modification based on the MACD. The tool detects divergence based on OsMA and sends signals to buy or sell (buy|sell), taking into account the type of discrepancies detected. Important!!!! In the DivirgentMAX indicator, the optimal entry points are drawn using arrows in the indicator's basement. Divergence is also displayed graphically. In this modification of the MACD, the lag problem characteristic of its predecessor i
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicatori
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4. Nessuna modifica. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il momentum trading nella direzione del trend. - L'indicatore "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'indice Force. - L'indice Force è uno dei migliori indicatori che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un unico valore. - L'indice Force è un potente oscillatore che misura la quantità di energia utilizzata per muovere il pr
Elite Renko
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (2)
Indicatori
Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the    Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ;  Pinbar
Theq HAG
Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
5 (6)
Indicatori
THEQ HAG Indicator. - THEQ HAG Indicator has p rofit maximization and loss minimization math algorithm displaying signals . Full description in video and screenshots. - Trading with the Trend with Signals  and Take Profit Alert signals. - This Indicator never recalculates, Repaints, back Repaints, or Delays after bar is closed. - All Timeframes and Currency Pairs.
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicatori
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicatori
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicatori
Gold Trend   - è un buon indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento del prezzo di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. I migliori segnali dell'indicatore: - Per VENDERE = istogramma rosso + puntatore SHORT rosso + freccia di segnale gialla nella stessa direzione + freccia rossa di direzione del trend. - Per l'ACQUISTO = istogramma blu + puntatore LONG blu + freccia di segnale acquatica nella stessa direzione + freccia blu di
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi pattern armonici disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti / versione MT5 . Indicatore gratuito: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol : vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend: rialzista o ribassista Pattern: tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry: prezzo di ingresso SL: prezzo di stop loss TP1: 1 prezzo di take profit TP2: 2 prezzo di take pr
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicatori
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicatori
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicatori
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Forex Gump Signal
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Forex Gump Signal è un nuovo indicatore della serie ForexGump. Questo indicatore, a differenza di altri, determina i punti di inversione del prezzo utilizzando un calcolo matematico della velocità di una media mobile standard. Quando la velocità di movimento rallenta, l'indicatore lo interpreta come un segnale per un'inversione di tendenza. Ciò consente all'indicatore di catturare anche i punti di inversione di prezzo più piccoli. Affinché l'indicatore inizi ad analizzare punti di inversione pi
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicatori
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
Pro Scalper Turbo
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Shows price reversal points with arrows. Works on all timeframes and all currency pairs. Suitable for both scalping and long-term trading. When the blue arrow appears, you need to open a buy order. When the red arrow appears, you need to open a sell order. Recommended timeframes M5, M15, H1, H4. The indicator shows the best results on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF and other major pairs. This indicator is well suited for intraday scalping because it show
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicatori
Super Signal — Skyblade Edition Indicatore professionale di trend-following senza repaint per MT4/MT5 Technical Overview Super Signal Skyblade Edition è un sistema di rilevamento delle tendenze con filtri multilivello progettato per il timing preciso degli ingressi. L’indicatore utilizza analisi dinamica del momentum, soppressione dei segnali basata sulla volatilità e filtro di liquidità di mercato per generare segnali direzionali affidabili e senza repaint. Core Technical Features: • Architett
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi di accesso       ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi di accesso       a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Altri dall’autore
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Universal Dashboard EurUsd GbpUsd
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
FREE
XP Moving Average MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Moving Average MT5 – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse Master the markets with XP Moving Average MT5 , the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 5. Whether you’re scalping , swing trading , or investing long-term , this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts . With AI-powered insights coming soon , XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades . Why Choose XP Moving Average?
XP Sessions
Ahmed Soliman
3.5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator is getting the four most important trading sessions: New York London Sydney Tokyo The indicator auto calculate the GMT time. The indicator has buffers that can be used to get the current session and the GMT. You can use it as stand alone indicator and you can turn the draw off and call it from your EA. INPUTS Max Day: Max days back to get/draw. London Session On: Show/Hide London Session. New York Session On: Show/Hide New York Session.  Sydney Session On: Show/Hide  Sydney Session
FREE
XP Sessions MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The indicator is getting the four most important trading sessions: New York London Sydney Tokyo The indicator auto calculate the GMT time. The indicator has buffers that can be used to get the current session and the GMT. You can use it as stand alone indicator and you can turn the draw off and call it from your EA. INPUTS Max Day: Max days back to get/draw. London Session On: Show/Hide London Session. New York Session On: Show/Hide New York Session.  Sydney Session On: Show/Hide  Sydney Session
FREE
XP Moving Average
Ahmed Soliman
5 (1)
Indicatori
XP Moving Average – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse Master the markets with XP Moving Average , the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4. Whether you’re scalping , swing trading , or investing long-term , this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts . With AI-powered insights coming soon , XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades . Why Choose XP Moving Average? 9-in-1
XP Trade Copier
Ahmed Soliman
Utilità
XP Trade Copier Copy From MT4 to MT4 Copy From MT4 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Note: You need to purchase the MT5 version to be able to copy from/to MT5 from/to MT4. COPIER SETTINGS ·         Working Mode: There are 2 options: Provider and Follower. o    Provide: In Provider mode the EA sends the trades to the follower. o    Follower: in Follower mode the EA receives the trades from the provider. ·         Copier Identifier: You can use multi-instances from the EA as Provid
Stoch Dashboard
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The Stochastic Dashboard is multi currencies and multi timeframes dashboards. It shows the Stochastic direction for the chosen pairs/timeframes. For the Stochastic lovers and manual trader this indicator is a most indicator which can be used to determine the market direction for the pair(s) you are trading. Set it to one chart only and monitor from one place all the charts you want.
Speed Meter
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Speed Meter MT4: Measure True Market Momentum Description The XP Speed Meter MT4 is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard timef
Universal Dashboard
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
Engulfing Zones
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
Engulfing Zones: Your Edge in Price Action Trading Description The Engulfing Zones indicator is a sophisticated, non-repainting tool designed to automatically detect, highlight, and track the most significant Engulfing Candle Patterns (EG) and, crucially, Engulfing Failures (EF) on your chart. Developed by Coders Guru (XPWORX), this indicator goes beyond simple pattern recognition by drawing persistent, dynamic support and resistance zones based on these high-probability candlestick events
XP Trade Copier MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Utilità
XP Trade Copier Copy From MT4 to MT4 Copy From MT4 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Note: You need to purchase the MT4 version to be able to copy from/to MT4 from/to MT5. COPIER SETTINGS ·         Working Mode: There are 2 options: Provider and Follower. o    Provide: In Provider mode the EA sends the trades to the follower. o    Follower: in Follower mode the EA receives the trades from the provider. ·         Copier Identifier: You can use multi-instances from the EA as Provid
Speed Meter MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Speed Meter MT5: Measure True Market Momentum Description The   XP Speed Meter MT5  is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard tim
Fair Value Gap MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection:   The indicator automatically identifie
Engulfing Zones MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
Engulfing Zones MT5: Your Edge in Price Action Trading Description The   Engulfing Zones MT5   indicator is a sophisticated, non-repainting tool designed to automatically detect, highlight, and track the most significant   Engulfing Candle Patterns (EG)   and, crucially,   Engulfing Failures (EF)   on your chart. Developed by Coders Guru (XPWORX), this indicator goes beyond simple pattern recognition by drawing persistent, dynamic   support and resistance zones   based on these high-probab
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione