Engulfing Zones MT5

🚀 Engulfing Zones MT5: Your Edge in Price Action Trading 📊

Description

The Engulfing Zones MT5 indicator is a sophisticated, non-repainting tool designed to automatically detect, highlight, and track the most significant Engulfing Candle Patterns (EG) and, crucially, Engulfing Failures (EF) on your chart.

Developed by Coders Guru (XPWORX), this indicator goes beyond simple pattern recognition by drawing persistent, dynamic support and resistance zones based on these high-probability candlestick events. Identify institutional supply and demand with crystal-clear visual zones that remain on your chart until they are broken, giving you a powerful, multi-timeframe perspective on key market turning points.

Key Features & Trading Benefits

Dual Pattern Recognition: EG & EF

The indicator identifies two of the most critical price action events:

  • Engulfing Zones (EG): Standard bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, signaling a potential reversal and creating a strong Demand (Bullish) or Supply (Bearish) zone.

  • Engulfing Fail Zones (EF): Also known as mitigation blocks or areas where a pattern failed to follow through, often trapping weak hands. These failures signal even stronger price areas where the market is likely to reverse or consolidate before a major move.

Dynamic Multi-Timeframe Zones

  • Independent Timeframe Analysis: You can set the indicator to calculate patterns on a different timeframe than the chart you are viewing (e.g., detect H4 zones while trading on M15).

  • Persistent & Visual Zones: Automatically plots zones as customizable, high-visibility rectangles. These zones remain on the chart as clear levels of support or resistance for future trading decisions.

  • Bullish and Bearish Identification: Clearly separates and colors Bullish EG/EF Zones (Green/Blue) and Bearish EG/EF Zones (Red/Magenta).

Full Customization

Tailor the indicator's detection logic to your trading style:

  • Engulfing Type Selection: Choose between Body Engulfing, Wick Engulfing, or Full Engulfing (Body + Wicks) to fine-tune the strictness of pattern detection.

  • Control Visibility: Toggle to show/hide the arrow signals , the colored zones , and the descriptive labels for a clean chart setup.

  • Recent Zone Filter: Focus on high-relevance areas by displaying only the most recent 'N' zones .

  • Color Control: Full control over the colors for all four zone types and labels .

Perfect For

  • Supply and Demand Traders: Visualize the exact zones where institutional activity likely occurred.

  • Price Action Specialists: Enhance your chart analysis with precise detection of key reversal and continuation patterns.

  • Swing and Day Traders: Identify high-probability entries and exits at key structural points.

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Version: 1.0 (Last Modified: 2025.10.13)

  • Developer: Coders Guru (XPWORX)

  • Non-Repainting: Signals and zones are final upon bar close.

🔥 Stop guessing and start seeing the market's true structure. Add the Engulfing Zones MT5 indicator to your toolkit today!


Altri dall’autore
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Universal Dashboard EurUsd GbpUsd
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
FREE
XP Moving Average MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Moving Average MT5 – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse Master the markets with XP Moving Average MT5 , the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 5. Whether you’re scalping , swing trading , or investing long-term , this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts . With AI-powered insights coming soon , XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades . Why Choose XP Moving Average?
XP Sessions
Ahmed Soliman
3.5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator is getting the four most important trading sessions: New York London Sydney Tokyo The indicator auto calculate the GMT time. The indicator has buffers that can be used to get the current session and the GMT. You can use it as stand alone indicator and you can turn the draw off and call it from your EA. INPUTS Max Day: Max days back to get/draw. London Session On: Show/Hide London Session. New York Session On: Show/Hide New York Session.  Sydney Session On: Show/Hide  Sydney Session
FREE
XP Sessions MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The indicator is getting the four most important trading sessions: New York London Sydney Tokyo The indicator auto calculate the GMT time. The indicator has buffers that can be used to get the current session and the GMT. You can use it as stand alone indicator and you can turn the draw off and call it from your EA. INPUTS Max Day: Max days back to get/draw. London Session On: Show/Hide London Session. New York Session On: Show/Hide New York Session.  Sydney Session On: Show/Hide  Sydney Session
FREE
XP Moving Average
Ahmed Soliman
5 (1)
Indicatori
XP Moving Average – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse Master the markets with XP Moving Average , the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4. Whether you’re scalping , swing trading , or investing long-term , this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts . With AI-powered insights coming soon , XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades . Why Choose XP Moving Average? 9-in-1
XP Trade Copier
Ahmed Soliman
Utilità
XP Trade Copier Copy From MT4 to MT4 Copy From MT4 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Note: You need to purchase the MT5 version to be able to copy from/to MT5 from/to MT4. COPIER SETTINGS ·         Working Mode: There are 2 options: Provider and Follower. o    Provide: In Provider mode the EA sends the trades to the follower. o    Follower: in Follower mode the EA receives the trades from the provider. ·         Copier Identifier: You can use multi-instances from the EA as Provid
Stoch Dashboard
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The Stochastic Dashboard is multi currencies and multi timeframes dashboards. It shows the Stochastic direction for the chosen pairs/timeframes. For the Stochastic lovers and manual trader this indicator is a most indicator which can be used to determine the market direction for the pair(s) you are trading. Set it to one chart only and monitor from one place all the charts you want.
Speed Meter
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Speed Meter MT4: Measure True Market Momentum Description The XP Speed Meter MT4 is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard timef
Universal Dashboard
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
MACD Dashboard MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
Simplify Your Trading with the MACD Dashboard Are you tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader charts to monitor MACD across different timeframes and symbols? The MACD Dashboard is the solution you've been waiting for. This innovative MetaTrader indicator provides a centralized view of MACD signals on multiple charts, making it easier than ever to identify trading opportunities and manage your risk. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Track MACD signals on multiple timeframes simultaneousl
Engulfing Zones
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
Engulfing Zones: Your Edge in Price Action Trading Description The Engulfing Zones indicator is a sophisticated, non-repainting tool designed to automatically detect, highlight, and track the most significant Engulfing Candle Patterns (EG) and, crucially, Engulfing Failures (EF) on your chart. Developed by Coders Guru (XPWORX), this indicator goes beyond simple pattern recognition by drawing persistent, dynamic support and resistance zones based on these high-probability candlestick events
FREE
XP Trade Copier MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Utilità
XP Trade Copier Copy From MT4 to MT4 Copy From MT4 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Note: You need to purchase the MT4 version to be able to copy from/to MT4 from/to MT5. COPIER SETTINGS ·         Working Mode: There are 2 options: Provider and Follower. o    Provide: In Provider mode the EA sends the trades to the follower. o    Follower: in Follower mode the EA receives the trades from the provider. ·         Copier Identifier: You can use multi-instances from the EA as Provid
Speed Meter MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Speed Meter MT5: Measure True Market Momentum Description The   XP Speed Meter MT5  is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard tim
Fair Value Gap MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection:   The indicator automatically identifie
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione