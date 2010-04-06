Moving Average Crossovers Forex Trading Algorithm

MA Crossover Pro MT4 Program

Key Features:

  • Moving Average Crossovers: Leverage the dynamic nature of the market with precise buy and sell signals based on fast and slow moving average crossovers.

  • Risk Management Settings: Take control of your trades with customizable risk management settings. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to your risk tolerance.

  • User-Friendly MT4 Integration: Seamlessly integrate the program into your MetaTrader 4 platform. Effortlessly execute trades and monitor performance on your favorite currency pairs.

What is a Moving Average Crossover?
Moving averages smooth out price data to create a single flowing line, providing a clearer view of the overall trend. A crossover occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above or below a long-term moving average, signaling potential trend changes.

Trade with Confidence:

  • Buy Signal: Fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average.
  • Sell Signal: Fast moving average crosses below the slow moving average.

Professional Algorithmic Trading:
This program is crafted by a professional algorithmic trader and programmer. It reflects a deep understanding of market dynamics and aims to enhance your trading experience.

Download After Purchase:
Upon purchase, gain instant access to the program. Enhance your trading strategy with this robust tool.

Risk Management is Key:
Set your risk parameters to align with your trading goals. The program allows customization of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lots trade size.

About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges.


Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

