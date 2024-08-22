Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader
Overview:
This Forex trading robot is designed to automatically take BUY and SELL positions based on a Trend Line. It identifies and executes trades depending on the line's relative position on the chart, offering an efficient tool for traders utilizing Support and Resistance strategies.
Key Features:
- Customizable Stop Loss: User-defined STOP LOSS values.
- Take Profit Levels: Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels.
- Trailing Stop Function: Optional trailing stop feature for dynamic trade management.
- Flexible Trading Options: Choose whether to trade BUYS, SELLS, or both simultaneously.
Trading Conditions:
- BUY Trades: Executed when the price approaches the TREND LINE from above.
- SELL Trades: Executed when the price approaches the TREND LINE from below.
How It Works:
- Users can draw a Trend Line in a straight line (to act as support or resistance) or diagonally (as a trend line).
- If you excel at accurately placing Trend Lines or Support/Resistance lines, this algorithm enhances your trading potential.
- The algorithm will automatically create a Trend Line on the chart, which can be adjusted manually by the user to fit your trading analysis.
User Inputs:
- Set STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT values.
- Optionally activate the Trailing Stop function.
- Select whether to trade BUYS, SELLS, or both simultaneously.
Requirements:
- MetaTrader 4 compatible.
Instructions:
- Attach the program to your chart.
- The Trend Line will be automatically generated for trade execution.
- Adjust the line as per your chart analysis for optimal trading results.
Important Note:
The performance of this algorithm is largely dependent on the user's ability to accurately place Trend Lines or Support/Resistance lines on the chart.
About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.
Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4 and actively trading in proprietary accounts, having passed a challenge successfully.
Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.
Why Buy from Me?
- Direct Support: Receive personalized assistance directly from the developer.
- Customization Requests: Tailor the algorithm to your specific trading strategy.
- Proven Expertise: Over a decade of experience in MT4 algorithm development, ensuring reliability and performance.
Feel free to contact me for any assistance or customization requests after purchase.