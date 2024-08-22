Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader

Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader

Overview:

This Forex trading robot is designed to automatically take BUY and SELL positions based on a Trend Line. It identifies and executes trades depending on the line's relative position on the chart, offering an efficient tool for traders utilizing Support and Resistance strategies.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Stop Loss: User-defined STOP LOSS values.
  • Take Profit Levels: Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels.
  • Trailing Stop Function: Optional trailing stop feature for dynamic trade management.
  • Flexible Trading Options: Choose whether to trade BUYS, SELLS, or both simultaneously.

Trading Conditions:

  • BUY Trades: Executed when the price approaches the TREND LINE from above.
  • SELL Trades: Executed when the price approaches the TREND LINE from below.

How It Works:

  • Users can draw a Trend Line in a straight line (to act as support or resistance) or diagonally (as a trend line).
  • If you excel at accurately placing Trend Lines or Support/Resistance lines, this algorithm enhances your trading potential.
  • The algorithm will automatically create a Trend Line on the chart, which can be adjusted manually by the user to fit your trading analysis.

User Inputs:

  • Set STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT values.
  • Optionally activate the Trailing Stop function.
  • Select whether to trade BUYS, SELLS, or both simultaneously.

Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 4 compatible.

Instructions:

  1. Attach the program to your chart.
  2. The Trend Line will be automatically generated for trade execution.
  3. Adjust the line as per your chart analysis for optimal trading results.

Important Note:

The performance of this algorithm is largely dependent on the user's ability to accurately place Trend Lines or Support/Resistance lines on the chart.

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4 and actively trading in proprietary accounts, having passed a challenge successfully.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

Why Buy from Me?

  • Direct Support: Receive personalized assistance directly from the developer.
  • Customization Requests: Tailor the algorithm to your specific trading strategy.
  • Proven Expertise: Over a decade of experience in MT4 algorithm development, ensuring reliability and performance.

Feel free to contact me for any assistance or customization requests after purchase.

