Your Honor
- Indicatori
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Your Honor trend indicator is based on price divergence and is designed to analyze and determine market entry points. It can also be used as a filter in trading. The indicator has only two parameters: Period and Level. The Level parameter helps eliminate unnecessary signals. For example, for EURUSD the Level can be set, for example, to 0.0001. Your Honor can be used to both identify entry points and filter signals. The indicator displays information in a clear manner. It is important to remember that successful trading requires a comprehensive approach, and additional information is needed to make a decision to enter the market.