Prop Challenger

1

You can use our advanced Trading Robot to help you on your journey to becoming a funded trader. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to assist you in navigating prop firm challenges. Here's what sets it apart:

Optimized for Challenge Progression
Our robot aims to help you progress through evaluations. It uses a strategy designed to work towards a 1:2 profit ratio.

Strategic Trading During Prime Hours
Trades are primarily completed during the New York session, when the market is typically at its busiest, to help you capitalize on potential opportunities.

Robust Risk Management
This EA includes risk controls designed to help adhere to drawdown regulations, aiming to safeguard your funds and assist you in staying within prop firm guidelines.

Consistent Trade Volume
The robot is set to open around 6 trades daily, each targeting a 1:2 profit ratio, to help optimize your chances of reaching profit targets efficiently.

Daily Trade Closure
To help reduce overnight risk, all open deals are automatically terminated before the end of the day.

Adaptable and Versatile
The EA is compatible with various prop firms, such as FTMO, FundedNext, TheForexFunder, E8, The5%ers, FundedTraderPlus, and others. It's optimized for the US100, NAS100, and Nasdaq100 indices.

Customizable Setup
To help ensure the robot aligns with your trading objectives, you can request a setup file that is customized based on your unique risk tolerance.

























Filtrer:
raspa17
210
raspa17 2025.05.14 23:51 
 

I bought the EA, it arrived more than 7 days later and they sold it to me, they didn't respond to me, they gave me bad customer service. The man has already appeared, he was very effective with the sets.... I will give my comment to rate the EA

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
484
Réponse du développeur NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2025.06.05 08:26
Hi Raspa. I am sorry for your experience. Your EA purchase is only appearing now[06 June 2025] on my side. I don't know why the notifications did not alert.
Alfie Thabang
18
Alfie Thabang 2024.06.10 12:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
484
Réponse du développeur NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2024.06.11 11:04
You can increase it to whatever you want. just read the rules of your challenge so you know the daily drawdown allowed.
simoncollins89
14
simoncollins89 2024.06.02 04:03 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
484
Réponse du développeur NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2024.06.11 11:01
Hi there, I am not selling source code.
