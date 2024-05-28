Prop Challenger

You can use our advanced Trading Robot to help you on your journey to becoming a funded trader. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to assist you in navigating prop firm challenges. Here's what sets it apart:

Optimized for Challenge Progression
Our robot aims to help you progress through evaluations. It uses a strategy designed to work towards a 1:2 profit ratio.

Strategic Trading During Prime Hours
Trades are primarily completed during the New York session, when the market is typically at its busiest, to help you capitalize on potential opportunities.

Robust Risk Management
This EA includes risk controls designed to help adhere to drawdown regulations, aiming to safeguard your funds and assist you in staying within prop firm guidelines.

Consistent Trade Volume
The robot is set to open around 6 trades daily, each targeting a 1:2 profit ratio, to help optimize your chances of reaching profit targets efficiently.

Daily Trade Closure
To help reduce overnight risk, all open deals are automatically terminated before the end of the day.

Adaptable and Versatile
The EA is compatible with various prop firms, such as FTMO, FundedNext, TheForexFunder, E8, The5%ers, FundedTraderPlus, and others. It's optimized for the US100, NAS100, and Nasdaq100 indices.

Customizable Setup
To help ensure the robot aligns with your trading objectives, you can request a setup file that is customized based on your unique risk tolerance.

























Fx Trader
NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
Uzman Danışmanlar
If you're looking to try out a stable trend trading EA, the FxTrader is a great option to consider. This robot was developed with stability in mind, making it an ideal choice for traders who want try out a robot that is more focused on stability. Additionally, as the developer of the FxTrader, I can offer you a range of presets that are optimized for different trading styles and risk levels. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, you can find a preset that you can try out accordin
raspa17
210
raspa17 2025.05.14 23:51 
 

I bought the EA, it arrived more than 7 days later and they sold it to me, they didn't respond to me, they gave me bad customer service. The man has already appeared, he was very effective with the sets.... I will give my comment to rate the EA

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
484
Geliştiriciden yanıt NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2025.06.05 08:26
Hi Raspa. I am sorry for your experience. Your EA purchase is only appearing now[06 June 2025] on my side. I don't know why the notifications did not alert.
Alfie Thabang
18
Alfie Thabang 2024.06.10 12:54 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
484
Geliştiriciden yanıt NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2024.06.11 11:04
You can increase it to whatever you want. just read the rules of your challenge so you know the daily drawdown allowed.
simoncollins89
14
simoncollins89 2024.06.02 04:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
484
Geliştiriciden yanıt NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2024.06.11 11:01
Hi there, I am not selling source code.
İncelemeye yanıt