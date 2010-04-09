Genius Edge

Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA)



Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities.

This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO.

DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management



Equipped with the DD Reduce function, this EA stands strong against market fluctuations. It aims to minimize losses by balancing unprofitable positions with profitable ones, even when the market takes an unexpected turn.

Quality Trades over Quantity



Avoiding the risks of frequent trading, this system focuses on high-precision entries at just the right moments. It trades with certainty, undisturbed by market noise.

Recommendations



Timeframe: M5 recommended

and can also be used on any financial instrument, and any pairs.



Features

Daily Profit Stop: You can set a daily profit target. Trading stops for the day once the target is reached. This can be used if you want to secure a minimum necessary profit and reduce risk. For example, entering ‘10’ will stop trading once a profit of $10 is reached. (The unit is the currency of your account.) Spread Filter: Trading can be stopped if the spread exceeds a set value. This helps prevent losses when the spread is large. Non-Trade Day: You can set certain days as non-trading days. This allows you to avoid trading at the end of the month, the beginning of the month, or on specific high-risk days. There is also an option to close all open trades on the set days if any remain. Auto Set Distance: In this EA, you set the grid interval as “Distance”. The appropriate “Distance” varies depending on the currency pair. GeniusEdge has a feature that automatically calculates the grid interval, making it usable for various currency pairs. Time to Trade Additional Option: Genius Edge allows you to set specific trading hours. There is also an option to close all trades that are open outside the designated trading hours. Day of the Week to Trade Additional Option: Genius Edge allows you to set specific days of the week as non-trading days. There is also an option to close all trades that are open on the non-trading days. Use Panel: There is an option to show/hide the panel. There are also buttons on the panel that can be manually changed. You can use these buttons to show or hide the panel.





Read the guide for settings and FAQs.

Please read before asking questions.

Genius Edge GUIDE





