XAU Turbo Scalper

XAU Turbo Scalper – Advanced Gold Scalping Expert Advisor

Disclaimer: Trading XAUUSD (Gold) and other financial instruments carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management, and always test on a demo account before live trading.

Overview

XAU Turbo Scalper is a high-speed trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines rapid execution and precise logic to exploit intraday market movements while maintaining strict risk control.

Key Features

  • Accurate strategy based on candle direction and rapid volume changes.

  • Smart trade averaging system to optimize entries during price swings.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop to protect profits and safeguard capital.

  • Ultra-fast execution optimized for high-frequency style scalping.

  • Flexible parameters to adjust risk, lot size, and strategy settings for different trading styles.

Recommended Use

  • Best suited for traders familiar with scalping techniques and gold volatility.

  • Test thoroughly with Backtesting and Forward Testing before deploying on a live account.

  • Adapt settings according to market conditions and your risk tolerance.

Safety and Risk Control

  • Built-in risk management features to limit exposure during volatile periods.

  • Spread filtering and position control to avoid over-leveraging.


EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
