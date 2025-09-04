XAU Turbo Scalper – Advanced Gold Scalping Expert Advisor

Disclaimer: Trading XAUUSD (Gold) and other financial instruments carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management, and always test on a demo account before live trading.

Overview

XAU Turbo Scalper is a high-speed trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines rapid execution and precise logic to exploit intraday market movements while maintaining strict risk control.

Key Features

Accurate strategy based on candle direction and rapid volume changes.

Smart trade averaging system to optimize entries during price swings.

Dynamic Trailing Stop to protect profits and safeguard capital.

Ultra-fast execution optimized for high-frequency style scalping.

Flexible parameters to adjust risk, lot size, and strategy settings for different trading styles.

Recommended Use

Best suited for traders familiar with scalping techniques and gold volatility.

Test thoroughly with Backtesting and Forward Testing before deploying on a live account.

Adapt settings according to market conditions and your risk tolerance.

Safety and Risk Control

Built-in risk management features to limit exposure during volatile periods.

Spread filtering and position control to avoid over-leveraging.



