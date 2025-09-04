XAU Turbo Scalper
- Experts
- Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
XAU Turbo Scalper – Advanced Gold Scalping Expert Advisor
Disclaimer: Trading XAUUSD (Gold) and other financial instruments carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management, and always test on a demo account before live trading.
Overview
XAU Turbo Scalper is a high-speed trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines rapid execution and precise logic to exploit intraday market movements while maintaining strict risk control.
Key Features
-
Accurate strategy based on candle direction and rapid volume changes.
-
Smart trade averaging system to optimize entries during price swings.
-
Dynamic Trailing Stop to protect profits and safeguard capital.
-
Ultra-fast execution optimized for high-frequency style scalping.
-
Flexible parameters to adjust risk, lot size, and strategy settings for different trading styles.
Recommended Use
-
Best suited for traders familiar with scalping techniques and gold volatility.
-
Test thoroughly with Backtesting and Forward Testing before deploying on a live account.
-
Adapt settings according to market conditions and your risk tolerance.
Safety and Risk Control
-
Built-in risk management features to limit exposure during volatile periods.
-
Spread filtering and position control to avoid over-leveraging.