CyberVision EA MT4

4

CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization.

Live Signal High: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278

CyberVision EA Operation Description

The price of the EA is 699$ , but only for the first 10 copies. The price of the Expert Advisor will increase rapidly. There are only 1 copy left at $699.

When buying an EA, contact me in private messages for a nice Bonus!

Info:

  • Working symbols XAUUSD,GOLD.
  • Working Timeframe: M30
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.
  • Stable testing results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install.
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready


Before buying an EA, always understand the risks that may arise in the future, do not use credit or borrowed funds, past trading history is not a guarantee of the future. But it is important to approach any trading tool with caution and conduct thorough testing before using it in a real trading environment.



Recensioni 1
julietruong91
76
julietruong91 2024.04.16 11:15 
 

Newest update 29.04.2024 : after the support of seller i've download new version 1.2 with higher trade frequency and finally i got trade open today. thanks seller ! i will update you guys again afew week later how the EA going .

i just purchase the EA still testing . Hope the result will be good. Update you guys later.....

Update :

i've purchase the EA for so many day but have trade open at all. and other buyer bought the EA earlier then me also got the same problem. even got open trade also loss trade. Seller pls settle this problem i will change my rating.

Rispondi alla recensione