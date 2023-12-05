Tops and Bottoms Time of Day Report

Indicator is converted from another programming language code by programmer "sbtnc". MQL version is simplified to be more useful by less settings complexity.

There is some clues from programmer about indicator:

The indicator tracks and reports the percentage of occurrence of daily tops and bottoms by the time of the day.

At certain times during the trading day, the market reverses and marks the high or low of the day. Tops and bottoms are vital when entering a trade, as they will decide if you are catching the train or being straight offside. They are equally crucial when exiting a position, as they will determine if you are closing at the optimal price or seeing your unrealized profits vanish.

This indicator is before all for educational purposes. It aims to make the knowledge available to all traders, facilitate understanding of the various markets, and ultimately get to know your trading pairs by heart.



