Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT4
- Indicatori
- Peter Mueller
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 23 marzo 2024
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing.
Input parameters:
- ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation
- LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation
- BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert
- BearishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert
- Pin: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert
- Hammer: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert
- BullBreakout: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlerts
- BearBreakout: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlerts
- Morning Star: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlerts
- Evening Star: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlerts
The indicator will display the enabled formations with arrows below/above the candle where the formation happened. If you disable a formation, no arrows for that formation will be drawn on the chart. If you enable the pattern, there will be arrows appearing, where the candlestick formation happened. If you select "EnabledwithAlert", the indicator will send an alert, whenever there is a new candle on the chart and the formation happened on the last candle. Whenever you drag the mouse over any arrow displayed by the indicator, the formation will be shown in the description of the arrow.
