Colorful MACD VXgolddabai

This is a custom indicator based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) angle, typically used to measure the trend angle of EMA lines. Here are the main parameters and functions of this indicator:

Main Parameters:

  • md1: Fast period for EMA, default value is 12.
  • md2: Slow period for EMA, default value is 26.
  • md3: Period for the MACD signal line, default value is 9.

Functions:

  • The indicator calculates the MACD indicator and categorizes data into different buffers based on the direction and angle of the MACD main line.
  • UpBuffer: Stores values for MACD main line going up, corresponding to green bars.
  • DownBuffer: Stores values for MACD main line going down, corresponding to red bars.
  • ZeroBuffer: Stores values for MACD main line approaching zero, corresponding to yellow bars.
  • SigMABuffer: Stores values for the MACD signal line.

Function Description:

  • When calculating the indicator, it compares the values of the MACD main line and the signal line to determine the color and position of bars.
  • If the MACD main line is above zero and greater than the signal line, the bar will be green and placed in the UpBuffer.
  • If the MACD main line is below zero and less than the signal line, the bar will be red and placed in the DownBuffer.
  • If the MACD main line is close to zero, the bar will be yellow and placed in the ZeroBuffer.
  • The indicator displays these bars in a separate window, where green represents an uptrend, red represents a downtrend, and yellow represents a trend approaching zero.

This indicator helps visualize the trend and angle of the MACD, allowing traders to assess the strength and direction of the trend. By observing the colors and positions of these bars, traders can make more informed trading decisions.

Please note that this indicator is a technical tool for trend analysis and should not be used as the sole basis for trading decisions. It is typically used in conjunction with other technical analysis tools and strategies.

For inquiries regarding indicator issues and other indicator licensing or EA hosting services, please contact us at: WeChat: golddabai or TEl: 18350290000  or TG:@zhy651


