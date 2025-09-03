Multiple Close All MT4

(Multiple Close All) for MT4

a lightweight and efficient utility designed to help traders close their open positions and pending orders directly from the chart.
It provides a clean panel with interactive buttons, allowing quick closing of opened trades and deleting the Pending Orders with one click.

Key Features:

  • ✅ Close all BUY, SELL, or ALL positions with one click.

  • ✅ MultipleCloseBy opposite trades.

  • ✅ Close only profitable trades or only losing trades.

  • ✅ Close trades filtered by Magic Number or Ticket Number.

  • ✅ Perform partial closes (e.g. close 10%, 12%, 20%, 38%, 72% of volume) with one click.

  • ✅ Delete pending BUY orders, SELL orders, STOP orders, or LIMIT orders.

  • ✅ Works on the current symbol only, or on all symbols in Market Watch (scope selector).

  • ✅ Buttons can be placed on the left or right side of the chart.

  • ✅ Buttons can be added or removed from the chart.

  • ✅ Automatically adjusts to broker’s lot step, minimum, and maximum allowed volume.

Inputs:

  • Scope – apply actions to current symbol only or all symbols.

  • Panel Placement – show panel on left or right side of the chart.

  • Partial Close % – percentage of volume to close when using partial close.

  • Magic Number – used when closing trades by magic.

  • Ticket Number – used when closing a trade by its ticket.

  • Visual Settings – button size, spacing, background color, text color.

  • Add or Remove buttons as you like (true/false)

Advantages:

  • 🚀 Instant closing with one click.

  • 🔒 Safe – uses MetaTrader’s native trade functions.

  • 🎨 Customizable panel appearance to fit your chart style.

  • ⚡ Speeds up manual trading and risk management



