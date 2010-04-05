Dollar Trader Trading Criteria

Tailored for traders with smaller accounts, this EA offers an opportunity to witness prudent profits while maintaining a cautious and controlled trading strategy.

Chart Timeframe: 5-Minute

Market: EUR/USD

Trading Days: Monday to Friday

Key Features:

Profitable and Responsible: The "Dollar Trader" EA brings you the best of both worlds – profitability and risk management. Its algorithm strikes a fine balance between seizing opportunities and protecting your investment, ensuring that you can experience gains without exposing your account to undue risks.

Swift Algorithm: Powered by a fast-paced algorithm, the "Dollar Trader" EA doesn't let any potential trade slip through the cracks. It responds promptly to market movements, ensuring that you have a competitive edge in capturing favorable price actions.

Tailored Risk Management: Your account's safety is our priority. With built-in risk management, this EA incorporates prudent stop-loss and take-profit levels to safeguard your funds. The "Dollar Trader" EA's carefully crafted risk parameters help you trade with confidence, knowing that your potential losses are minimized while your profits are protected.

Configuration Settings:

Stop Loss: 105

105 Take Profit: 105

105 Trailing Stop Loss: 200

200 Lot Size: 0.02

Designed for Account Growth: The "Dollar Trader" EA was meticulously crafted to suit smaller accounts, aiming to nurture them into robust assets over time. With a minimum deposit of just $350, you can start your journey towards cultivating a more substantial trading capital.

Affordable and Reliable: We understand the value of cost-effective solutions. Not only does the 'Dollar Trader" Ea have reliability in its performance but also offers an affordable option for traders looking to maximize their gains without breaking the bank.

In a world where forex markets can be unpredictable, the "Dollar Trader" EA stands out as a beacon of reliability, stability, and affordability. It's your partner in harnessing the potential of the EUR/USD market, enabling you to grow your account with care and consistency.

Don't miss out on the chance to experience the benefits of "Dollar Trader" EA. Invest wisely, trade responsibly, and let the power of intelligent automation guide your trading endeavors towards a brighter financial future.

If you should need the set files for longer period, higher timeframes, please inbox me.



