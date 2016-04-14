CodeBaseSezioni
Stochastic_Chart - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | Italian English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
9431
(32)
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) visualizza
stochastic_chart.mq5 (12.23 KB) visualizza
Scarica come ZIP, Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance

Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

Stochastic Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. Stochastic is shown in pink, the signal line of Stochastic is light blue, the Moving Average line is blue, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                      |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input uint KPeriod=5;
input uint DPeriod=3;
input uint Slowing=3;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA;
input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field=STO_LOWHIGH;
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMMA;             // Averaging method
input uint XLength=12;                                // Depth of averaging
input int XPhase=15;                                  // Smoothing parameter
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input double Dev=10.0;                                // Channel width deviation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  Applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE;  // Price type or handle
input int  Level_Stochastic_UP = 70;                  // Overbought level
input int  Level_Stochastic_DN = 30;                  // Oversold level
input int Shift=0;                                    // Horizontal indicator shift in bars  

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The Stochastic_Chart indicator

Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15113

