Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

Stochastic Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. Stochastic is shown in pink, the signal line of Stochastic is light blue, the Moving Average line is blue, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint KPeriod= 5 ; input uint DPeriod= 3 ; input uint Slowing= 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field= STO_LOWHIGH ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMMA ; input uint XLength= 12 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Dev= 10.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Level_Stochastic_UP = 70 ; input int Level_Stochastic_DN = 30 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The Stochastic_Chart indicator