Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Stochastic_Chart - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 9431
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Real author:
Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
Stochastic Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. Stochastic is shown in pink, the signal line of Stochastic is light blue, the Moving Average line is blue, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-------------------------------------------------+ input uint KPeriod=5; input uint DPeriod=3; input uint Slowing=3; input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA; input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field=STO_LOWHIGH; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMMA; // Averaging method input uint XLength=12; // Depth of averaging input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input double Dev=10.0; // Channel width deviation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price type or handle input int Level_Stochastic_UP = 70; // Overbought level input int Level_Stochastic_DN = 30; // Oversold level input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The Stochastic_Chart indicator
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15113
The MFI oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.DeMarker_Chart
The DeMarker oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.
The RVI Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.MQL 5 Wizard - Simpler Intraday Time Filter
Filter based on the Intraday time filter offered by the standard library.