Trades:
727
Bénéfice trades:
490 (67.40%)
Perte trades:
237 (32.60%)
Meilleure transaction:
733.97 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 209.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
13 580.63 USD (96 334 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 543.41 USD (112 370 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
60 (2 254.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 279.70 USD (40)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
1.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
161.21%
Dernier trade:
32 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.46
Longs trades:
425 (58.46%)
Courts trades:
302 (41.54%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
2.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
27.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-48.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-3.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 209.33 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.38 USD
Maximal:
4 447.35 USD (66.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
98.64% (4 447.35 USD)
Par fonds propres:
86.50% (2 044.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|453
|US30
|209
|GBPJPY
|52
|EURAUD
|10
|EURUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|US30
|-42
|GBPJPY
|85
|EURAUD
|-14
|EURUSD
|-12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|US30
|-31K
|GBPJPY
|12K
|EURAUD
|-801
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Meilleure transaction: +733.97 USD
Pire transaction: -2 209 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 40
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 254.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.85 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.51 × 35
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.91 × 78
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 8308
74 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
No transactions for 14 days, what happened?
This WAS a good signal, risky but also rewarding, with very short holding time (usually just a few minutes), but suddenly stopped all activity since September 10th. Hope the provider is still fine. Probably I will subscribe again when activity comes back alive.
Keep in mind that you need a VPS with very fast latency and low spread account to copy this signal with profitability, due to the trading style (big volumes, small price changes).
zero to no trade
No trading activities since september 10th !!! Can I get my money back !
not recommended
Continued to lose money 2 months
not recommended for hifh slippage
massive loss
I already existed my balance very disappointed
Second time I try a signal, and it's the last time for sure.
The trades are TERRIBLE, 10% risk, massive loss, and when there's a "win" it's a buck or two at best.
Ask your blind dog to place a trade and you'll probably do better.
Pagamos o sinal, pra que ? só negocia perdendo. precisa acertar mais. ganhar alguma coisa.
This signal is one of the best and safest signals that offers high returns that I have seen so far.
We are currently in a high volatility period.
But the signal is also making losses.
Let's see how it goes.
I've really tried a lot of signals, but this is by far the most rubbish.
Not feasible
Very small TP but very big SL
very few trading signals, budget 500$ but only get 0.01 lot
Speriamo tu continui cosi , grandissimo segnale. non deluderci.
Cool signal! Master wizard!!!