Gold Secret Breakout EA
- Experts
- Anthony Mendoza
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
GOLD Secret AI has a multiple mathematical strategy combined into one Automated Trading System. Hence this EA was able to HUNT, EXECUTE and EXIT Trades.
GOLD Secret AI do not use a very risky strategy such as MARTINGALE, HEDGING or GRID.
GOLD Secret AI can be used only on XAU/USD(GOLD).
CURRENCY PAIR RECCOMMENDATION:
- XAU/USD, M5 (5minutes timeframe)
BROKER RECCOMMENDATION:
- FBS Pro Account
- Exness Pro Account
DETAILS ABOUT INPUT PARAMETERS:
- Take Profit: Target Profit in pips.
- Stop loss: Risk per trade in pips.
- Lot size: fixed lot sized every trade.
- Autolot mode: if true lot size is automatically computed, if false lot size will be fixed according to input parameter.
- Autolot Amount: Amount of autolot.
STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS:
We only deposited $1000 for starting fund to test and as we back test GOLD SECRET AI for 2 years , the $1000 just made a profit of $2,900,0000 with a very low drawdown of 15% to 21% only.
You can see the results of our back testing. Please check image below.