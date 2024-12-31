Manual Backtest On StrategyTester

This is a tool for back testing your strategy manually on the Strategy Tester , it's very easy to use, it may be useful for both professional and beginner traders.

Features :

• Simple buttons and inputs.

• Back-test result will show on the strategy tester graph and results tabs.



How to use :

• Select the EA in the strategy tester list.

• Configure the settings to your needs.

• Start the tester and begin trading , input the stop loss and take profit set the lot size and click the buttons depending on your trade direction , your orders either hit SL or TP or you can close them manually using the close button.