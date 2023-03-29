Forex Boost

Short-Term Trading Indicator: The Foundation of Your Successful Strategy

This tool is designed for pips and scalping in the financial markets. It can serve as an excellent starting point for creating your own trading strategy.

Features:

No Repainting Signals: The indicator provides reliable signals that do not change after they are generated. Signals appear on the next candle after the event that triggered them.

Excellent Signals in High Volatility Conditions: When there is good volatility on the chart, the indicator displays high-quality signals.

Signal Accuracy: The indicator is fairly accurate; however, it is recommended to use additional filters to improve results.

Support for Various Strategies: This indicator works well with wave analysis and support and resistance levels, making it a versatile tool for traders.

Improvement Suggestions:

If you have any suggestions for improving the indicator's functionality or adding new features, I would appreciate your feedback.