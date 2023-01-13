Stellar MT4

Stellar MT4- An automatic scalper that uses an effective price behavior analyzer, based on which a decision is made to enter a position. As protective mechanisms, re-entry attempts are used, closing on a whole range of protective mechanisms, such as closing on profit, equity trailing and others, giving the maximum possible return. Or closing on the least painless positions for equity in case of an unsuccessful entry.

The following methods are not used in the Expert Advisor: 

- martingale, averaging or other aggressive methods 100% leading to deposit drain 
- adjustment and optimization, which is a confirmation of its reliability, stability and stress resistance for various market periods 

- stop-losses that kill your profit

Requirements:

Trading pairs
 EURUSD
Timeframe 
 M1
Minimum deposit
 recommended from 200$
Brokers
 ECN, others with low spread(Spread sensitive)
Peculiarities:

- Fully automatic
- Does not use martingale, stop losses, other methods that lead to a loss
- Does not need optimization.

- Tested on real Dukascopy ticks for the period 2010-2023.

Settings:

VISUALIZATION - EA visualization settings
1.1 Info panel On/Off - true - enable info panel, false - disable
1.2 Color text No. 1 - Setting the text color of the panel
1.3 Color text No. 2 - Setting the text color of the panel
1.4 Color text profit - Setting the text color of the panel for profit
1.5 Color text loss - Setting the text color of the panel at a loss
1.6 Color details №1 - Color settings for elements in the panel
1.7 Color details №2 - Color settings for elements in the panel

SETTING TRADES - Expert Advisor settings

2.1 Magic number - Unique ID of the adviser
2.2 Max slippage - Maximum slippage
2.3 Volume - Lot size
2.4 Auto lot On/Off - true - on, false - auto lot off (when off, trading is carried out with a fixed lot)
2.5 Calc. #1 - 1st parameter to be calculated when entering a position
2.6 Calc. #2 - 2nd parameter to be calculated when entering a position

CLOSING POSITIONS - Settings for closing positions
3.1 Tral equity On/Off - true - enable, false - disable equity trailing
3.2 Variable for equity №1 - 1st parameter for activating equity trailing
3.3 Variable for equity №2 - 2nd parameter for activating equity trailing
3.4 Profit closing On/Off - true - enable, false - disable closing by profit
3.5 Profit at closing - Parameter for closing orders at profit (if there are orders of both types buy, sell)
3.6 Trailing orders stop On/Off - true - enable, false - disable trailing equity
3.7 Trailing stop size - Parameter for closing

TIME FILTER - Time limit settings

4.1 Time filter On/Off - true - on, false - turn off the time limit filter
4.2 Time start trade - Hour to start entering a position

4.3 Time stop trade - Hour of completion of entering a position

Important:

The results of the adviser's work strongly depend on the quality of services provided by brokers. To get the declared results, you must use ECN accounts, or other accounts with the smallest spread. The algorithm does not need optimization, but all the parameters necessary for this are present in it.



