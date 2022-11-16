Smart Blocks Trading System

  • Easy to use indicator that will help you place your pending and market orders with great accuracy.
  • The indicator plots the order blocks based on how price reacts to current market structure.
  • These key levels represent supply and demand zones and the Smart Blocks Trading System indicator uses price to assess whether an asset is being accumulated or distributed.
  • It can be used on any financial instrument, and on any given time frame.


BoS stands for Break of (market) Structure.

The blue and red dots are the fractal points.

The salmon boxes are the supply zones.

The cyan boxes are the demand zones.

The gray boxes are the imbalance zones.

The gold lines are the risk reward tool.

All of which can be customized, turned on/off.

Avis 2
maxson02
408
maxson02 2022.12.02 23:46 
 

Loving this indicator.

Mihai Caltia
23
Mihai Caltia 2023.05.03 22:40 
 

repaint ...... please refund!

Kevin Beltran Keena
5586
Réponse du développeur Kevin Beltran Keena 2023.05.04 10:35
I sent you a DM, please check
Kevin Beltran Keena
5586
Réponse du développeur Kevin Beltran Keena 2022.12.05 04:42
Thank you 🙏
Glad to read that
