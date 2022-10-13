The Skyfire EA was created in 2019 and till now it has been updated 3 times.



EA "Skyfire" is an advanced system that exploits unique trading on Gold XAUUSD & GBPUSD currency pair. Historically, results show that these pairs used in composition always return the first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a Scalper & Day Trading system where it can get maximum points of these unique situations.



