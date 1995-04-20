TT support resistance zone

Are you looking for a reliable support-resistant indicator to help you trade? Look no further! Our support resistance indicator is designed to make your trading experience easier and more efficient. With our indicator, you can find high-probability support and resistant zones and stay on top of the market, so you can take high-probability trades. Try it now and see the difference!

support and resistance is the key element in trading just by identifying support and resistance correctly and using it properly a trader can make a huge profit

Most traders lose money because they are not able to draw the support and resistance zones properly

This is no more a problem because TT support and resistance zone indicator do this difficult job for you and make your trading easy

It took almost 6 months to create this indicator and this indicator made my trading journey as well as my student's trading journey easy and stress-free

DISCOUNT WILL LAST ONLY UNTIL THE NEXT UPDATE

NORMAL PRICE IS $149 DISCOUNTED PRICE IS $49

FEATURES



This indicator also includes alert so you don't have to sit in front of the computer all day long.

this indicator also has inbuild fractals so if you want you can also on it and use it along with the zones

you can make the support and resistance zones disappear and reappear by clicking the on/off button within a fraction of a second

This indicator will show you everything with clear labeling.

It works on all timeframes

It works on all currency



