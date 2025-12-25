BinanceData
- Bibliothèque
- Jingfeng Luo
- Version: 2.0
After downloading this service program, it will be used as a service support program for Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel.
Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel download link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159414?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aDom+BookHeatMAP+Lightning+Trading+Panel
Please first drag and drop the downloaded file to the corresponding service folder (` MQL5 \ Services `) in the MT5 data directory, and confirm that the file has been successfully placed. Subsequently, double-click to run the startup service, and the system will automatically load the relevant components and initialize the service environment.