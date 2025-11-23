Keltner Channels Enhanced - Professional Indicator with Alerts





Full Description:





Keltner Channels Enhanced is a professional-grade technical indicator that brings the classic Keltner Channels to a new level with advanced features and complete customization.





🎯 KEY FEATURES





Advanced Calculation

Exponential Moving Average (EMA) based middle line.

Average True Range (ATR) for dynamic channel width.

Customizable price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Horizontal shift option for forward/backward projection.

Optimized performance for real-time analysis.

Smart Alert System

Real-time alerts when price touches upper or lower bands.

Multiple notification types: Popup, Sound, Push notifications.

Intelligent alert management (no duplicate alerts on same bar).

Customizable for upper band, lower band, or both.

Professional Visualization

Fully customizable colors for all lines.

Multiple line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot, Dash-Dot, Dash-Dot-Dot).

Adjustable line widths (1-5 pixels).

Real-time information panel showing current values.

Price position status indicator (Above, Inside, Below channel).

Real-Time Info Panel

Current values for Upper, Middle, and Lower bands.

Live price position status.

Customizable panel position.

Professional dark theme design.

Toggle on/off option.





📊 HOW IT WORKS





Keltner Channels use an EMA as the middle line and ATR multiples to create upper and lower bands. This provides:

Trend identification: Price above middle = uptrend, below = downtrend.

Price above middle = uptrend, below = downtrend. Volatility measurement: Wider bands = higher volatility.

Wider bands = higher volatility. Overbought/Oversold signals: Price at bands suggests potential reversals.

Price at bands suggests potential reversals. Breakout detection: Price breaking through bands signals strong momentum.





⚙️ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS





Calculation Settings:

EMA Period (default: 20).

ATR Period (default: 10).

ATR Multiplier (default: 2.0).

Price Type (default: Close).

Horizontal Shift (default: 0).

Visual Settings:

Middle Line Color, Style, and Width.

Bands Color, Style, and Width.

Alert Settings: Enable/Disable alerts.

Alert on Upper Band touch.

Alert on Lower Band touch.

Sound, Popup, and Push notifications.

Display Settings:

Show/Hide info panel.

Panel position (X, Y coordinates).





💡 TRADING APPLICATIONS

Trend Following: Trade in direction of middle line. Mean Reversion: Trade reversals at band extremes. Breakout Trading: Enter on band breakouts with volume confirmation. Volatility Analysis: Adjust strategies based on band width. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Use multiple instances on different timeframes.





✅ ADVANTAGES

Free indicator - No purchase required.

- No purchase required. Professional code quality.

Optimized for speed and accuracy.

Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.

No DLL dependencies.

Easy to use with sensible defaults.

Comprehensive documentation included.





👨‍💻 ABOUT THE AUTHOR





Developed by **Eriberto Vanegas**, QA Engineer with 5+ years of experience in software testing and automation. Passionate about creating quality trading tools for the MQL5 community.





📝 VERSION HISTORY





v1.00 (Current):

Initial marketplace release.

Smart alert system.

Customizable visual settings.

Real-time info panel.

Multiple price types support.

Optimized performance.





🤝 SUPPORT & FEEDBACK





Questions or suggestions? Contact me through MQL5 messages or leave a review. Your feedback helps improve the indicator for everyone!