Keltner Channels Enhanced
- インディケータ
- Eriberto Vanegas Lago
- バージョン: 2.2
- アップデート済み: 3 12月 2025
Keltner Channels Enhanced - Professional Indicator with Alerts
Full Description:
Keltner Channels Enhanced is a professional-grade technical indicator that brings the classic Keltner Channels to a new level with advanced features and complete customization.
🎯 KEY FEATURES
Advanced Calculation
- Exponential Moving Average (EMA) based middle line.
- Average True Range (ATR) for dynamic channel width.
- Customizable price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
- Horizontal shift option for forward/backward projection.
- Optimized performance for real-time analysis.
Smart Alert System
- Real-time alerts when price touches upper or lower bands.
- Multiple notification types: Popup, Sound, Push notifications.
- Intelligent alert management (no duplicate alerts on same bar).
- Customizable for upper band, lower band, or both.
Professional Visualization
- Fully customizable colors for all lines.
- Multiple line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot, Dash-Dot, Dash-Dot-Dot).
- Adjustable line widths (1-5 pixels).
- Real-time information panel showing current values.
- Price position status indicator (Above, Inside, Below channel).
Real-Time Info Panel
- Current values for Upper, Middle, and Lower bands.
- Live price position status.
- Customizable panel position.
- Professional dark theme design.
- Toggle on/off option.
📊 HOW IT WORKS
Keltner Channels use an EMA as the middle line and ATR multiples to create upper and lower bands. This provides:
- Trend identification: Price above middle = uptrend, below = downtrend.
- Volatility measurement: Wider bands = higher volatility.
- Overbought/Oversold signals: Price at bands suggests potential reversals.
- Breakout detection: Price breaking through bands signals strong momentum.
⚙️ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS
Calculation Settings:
- EMA Period (default: 20).
- ATR Period (default: 10).
- ATR Multiplier (default: 2.0).
- Price Type (default: Close).
- Horizontal Shift (default: 0).
Visual Settings:
- Middle Line Color, Style, and Width.
- Bands Color, Style, and Width.
Alert Settings:
- Enable/Disable alerts.
- Alert on Upper Band touch.
- Alert on Lower Band touch.
- Sound, Popup, and Push notifications.
Display Settings:
- Show/Hide info panel.
- Panel position (X, Y coordinates).
💡 TRADING APPLICATIONS
- Trend Following: Trade in direction of middle line.
- Mean Reversion: Trade reversals at band extremes.
- Breakout Trading: Enter on band breakouts with volume confirmation.
- Volatility Analysis: Adjust strategies based on band width.
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Use multiple instances on different timeframes.
✅ ADVANTAGES
- Free indicator - No purchase required.
- Professional code quality.
- Optimized for speed and accuracy.
- Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester.
- Works on all symbols and timeframes.
- No DLL dependencies.
- Easy to use with sensible defaults.
- Comprehensive documentation included.
👨💻 ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Developed by **Eriberto Vanegas**, QA Engineer with 5+ years of experience in software testing and automation. Passionate about creating quality trading tools for the MQL5 community.
📝 VERSION HISTORY
v1.00 (Current):
- Initial marketplace release.
- Smart alert system.
- Customizable visual settings.
- Real-time info panel.
- Multiple price types support.
- Optimized performance.
🤝 SUPPORT & FEEDBACK
