Keltner Channels Enhanced

Keltner Channels Enhanced - Professional Indicator with Alerts

Full Description:

Keltner Channels Enhanced is a professional-grade technical indicator that brings the classic Keltner Channels to a new level with advanced features and complete customization.

🎯 KEY FEATURES

Advanced Calculation
  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA) based middle line.
  • Average True Range (ATR) for dynamic channel width.
  • Customizable price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
  • Horizontal shift option for forward/backward projection.
  • Optimized performance for real-time analysis.
Smart Alert System

  • Real-time alerts when price touches upper or lower bands.
  • Multiple notification types: Popup, Sound, Push notifications.
  • Intelligent alert management (no duplicate alerts on same bar).
  • Customizable for upper band, lower band, or both.

Professional Visualization

  • Fully customizable colors for all lines.
  • Multiple line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot, Dash-Dot, Dash-Dot-Dot).
  • Adjustable line widths (1-5 pixels).
  • Real-time information panel showing current values.
  • Price position status indicator (Above, Inside, Below channel).

Real-Time Info Panel
  • Current values for Upper, Middle, and Lower bands.
  • Live price position status.
  • Customizable panel position.
  • Professional dark theme design.
  • Toggle on/off option.

📊 HOW IT WORKS

Keltner Channels use an EMA as the middle line and ATR multiples to create upper and lower bands. This provides:
  • Trend identification: Price above middle = uptrend, below = downtrend.
  • Volatility measurement: Wider bands = higher volatility.
  • Overbought/Oversold signals: Price at bands suggests potential reversals.
  • Breakout detection: Price breaking through bands signals strong momentum.

⚙️ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Calculation Settings:
  • EMA Period (default: 20).
  • ATR Period (default: 10).
  • ATR Multiplier (default: 2.0).
  • Price Type (default: Close).
  • Horizontal Shift (default: 0).
Visual Settings:
  • Middle Line Color, Style, and Width.
  • Bands Color, Style, and Width.

Alert Settings:

  • Enable/Disable alerts.
  • Alert on Upper Band touch.
  • Alert on Lower Band touch.
  • Sound, Popup, and Push notifications.

Display Settings:
  • Show/Hide info panel.
  • Panel position (X, Y coordinates).

💡 TRADING APPLICATIONS
  1. Trend Following: Trade in direction of middle line.
  2. Mean Reversion: Trade reversals at band extremes.
  3. Breakout Trading: Enter on band breakouts with volume confirmation.
  4. Volatility Analysis: Adjust strategies based on band width.
  5. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Use multiple instances on different timeframes.

ADVANTAGES
  • Free indicator - No purchase required.
  • Professional code quality.
  • Optimized for speed and accuracy.
  • Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester.
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.
  • No DLL dependencies.
  • Easy to use with sensible defaults.
  • Comprehensive documentation included.

 👨‍💻 ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Developed by **Eriberto Vanegas**, QA Engineer with 5+ years of experience in software testing and automation. Passionate about creating quality trading tools for the MQL5 community.

 📝 VERSION HISTORY

v1.00 (Current):
  • Initial marketplace release.
  • Smart alert system.
  • Customizable visual settings.
  • Real-time info panel.
  • Multiple price types support.
  • Optimized performance.

 🤝 SUPPORT & FEEDBACK

Questions or suggestions? Contact me through MQL5 messages or leave a review. Your feedback helps improve the indicator for everyone!
