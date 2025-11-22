The MACD Line and Histogram is an enhanced version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. While the traditional MACD consists of two lines—the MACD (Main) line and the Signal line—the extended version introduces a Histogram that visually represents the difference between these two lines.

🔢​ Inputs

Fast MA method (Simple, Exponential, Smothed or Linear weighted)

(Simple, Exponential, Smothed or Linear weighted) Fast MA period

Slow MA method (Simple, Exponential, Smothed or Linear weighted)

(Simple, Exponential, Smothed or Linear weighted) Slow MA period

Signal MA method (Simple, Exponential, Smothed or Linear weighted)

(Simple, Exponential, Smothed or Linear weighted) Signal MA period

Applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted)

✅ Advantages Over the Traditional MACD (Main + Signal Only)