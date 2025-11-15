Thunder Sentinel

ThunderSentinel is a simple yet powerful tool that helps you manage open positions automatically by closing them as soon as they reach your desired profit. It is designed for traders who want to automate the closure of trades without manually setting Take Profit levels.

Main Features

Automatic position closure:
You can choose whether to close trades based on a profit in euros or on a percentage gain.

Continuous monitoring:
ThunderSentinel checks all open positions every X seconds (configurable) and acts only when the profit criteria are met.

Automatic profit conversion:
If the symbol is quoted in a currency different from your account currency, ThunderSentinel automatically converts the profit to ensure accurate evaluation.

Compatible with any symbol or broker:
It works with all currency pairs and instruments thanks to dynamic profit conversion.

Does not open new positions:
ThunderSentinel is designed solely to manage and close existing positions.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
takeProfitEur Profit in euros at which the position should be closed. If set to 0, the percentage mode is used.
takePerc Profit percentage relative to the opening price.
interval_seconds Time interval (in seconds) between each check.

Usage Examples

Close a position when you earn at least €10 → set takeProfitEur = 10 .

Close a position when you gain at least 2% → set takeProfitEur = 0 and takePerc = 2 .


ThunderSentinel is ideal for anyone looking for a simple, reliable, and fully automated way to manage open positions. Install it, set your parameters, and let it work for you.

