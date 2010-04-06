Telebot4 to Telegram

### TeleBot4 - Trade Copier from MT4 to Telegram

TeleBot4 is an innovative MQL4 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 4 trading experience with Telegram. This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and groups, ensuring they never miss an important market move.

**Key Features:**

- **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT4 account, including order openings, modifications, and closures.
  
- **Customizable Notifications:** Tailor your alerts to include specific details such as symbol, volume, entry price, take profit, stop loss, and profit/loss status.

- **User-Friendly Setup:** Easily configure the program with a simple setup process that connects your MT4 terminal to your Telegram account via a bot.

- **Multi-Account Support:** Monitor multiple trading accounts effortlessly by setting up unique notifications for each account in separate Telegram chats.

- **Secure and Reliable:** Leverages Telegram's robust messaging platform for secure and instantaneous trade updates, ensuring your trading information is always protected.

- **Enhanced Trading Decisions:** Stay informed on your trading activities, enabling you to make quicker and more informed decisions, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

**Use Case:**
Whether you’re a full-time trader, a part-time investor, or someone who manages multiple accounts, TeleBot4 ensures you stay connected with your trading activity, providing you with peace of mind and the ability to act swiftly when needed.

**Get Started:**
Download TeleBot4 today and enhance your trading experience by keeping your trades in the palm of your hand—literally! Connect with your trading community and elevate your trading strategy with real-time updates straight to Telegram.

**NB:** Close all open positions before attaching to chart!

--- 

Let me know if you need any more modifications or additional information!


Produits recommandés
Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilitaires
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilitaires
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilitaires
"Binary Lab Simulator" est un outil conçu pour pratiquer et vérifier des stratégies de trading. Cet outil fonctionne 24h/24, y compris les week-ends et les heures non commerciales, et supporte différentes périodes d'expiration telles que 30 secondes, 1 minute et 3 minutes, créant un environnement proche du trading réel. Il est compatible avec des outils externes pour analyser les résultats des entrées. Plusieurs modèles peuvent être facilement enregistrés, permettant des tests fluides de l'envir
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
Harry Gunadi Permana
Utilitaires
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4 Use Cases: Manager Order (open, close, modify order) Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel Open trade based on Forex Factory News Requirement: Telegram Chat ID Telegram Bot API Token Telegram Channel ID Please read the guide This tools can not be backtested Free n8n workflow template to : 1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar 2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency Inputs: Telegram Bot Token : your T
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilitaires
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilitaires
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilitaires
Un système automatisé d'envoi de notifications afin qu'aucun de vos abonnés ne rate vos événements de trading depuis votre terminal de trading. Un utilitaire qui envoie des notifications au messager Telegram sur toutes les opérations de trading sur votre compte. Instructions pas à pas pour connecter l'utilitaire à une chaîne dans Telegram -> ICI / MT5 -> ICI Avantages : Installation facile et instructions détaillées, Possibilité d'envoyer des captures d'écran ajustables, Texte de notification p
Telegram Forwarder II
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder. This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots. Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pendin
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilitaires
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilitaires
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
Click Trade Manager
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Click trade manager est notre meilleur produit à ce jour ! La meilleure solution pour les traders débutants et professionnels ! Protégez votre société d'accessoires FTMO/MFF ou vos comptes personnels contre le dépassement des limites de drawdown. L'EA ferme automatiquement toutes les transactions, afin qu'elles n'atteignent jamais vos limites de drawdown. Vous avertit si une transaction risque de dépasser votre limite de drawdown. Ferme automatiquement les transactions lorsque votre objectif d
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Trades Manager MT4
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
Utilitaires
What Trades Manager can do for your trades . Collect all order positions into one chart (pict. 1). All orders will be grouped by pair symbol , sum of order positions, lots, running pips, and profit/losses. All orders will be summarized and displayed at the bottom of the panel. You can set target profit, stop loss and placing stop-profit automatically to each order (pict. 4). From one chart, it will be easier to monitor and manage all orders without moving to another chart. The green color is sur
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilitaires
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Prenez le contrôle de votre routine de trading sans effort avec le Trades Time Manager révolutionnaire. Cet outil puissant automatise l'exécution des ordres à des moments précis, transformant votre approche de trading. Créez des listes de tâches personnalisées pour diverses actions commerciales, de l'achat à la définition des commandes, le tout sans intervention manuelle. Guide d'installation et d'entrées de Trades Time Manager Si vous souhaitez recevoir des notifications sur l'EA, ajoutez notre
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
Utilitaires
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilitaires
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Utilitaires
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Photocopy MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilitaires
Photocopy MT4 is an Copier of transactions through Telegram channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in Telegram channel or copy trades from Telegram channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to Telegram   . No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use You can use it for: Copying your own deals through Telegram channel (via the Internet); Copying trades from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa. Propagation of signa
FREE
Grid Maestro
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilitaires
Grid Maestro – un utilitaire qui construit automatiquement une grille d'ordres selon des paramètres spécifiques : pas de la grille, nombre d'ordres et multiplicateur de volume. L'ouverture de la première opération se fait par pression sur un bouton à l'écran. Une fonction de réglage automatique des paramètres est également prévue, calculée sur la base de l'analyse du maximum drawdown de l'instrument. Caractéristiques :   Fonctionne uniquement avec des ordres ouverts par pression sur des boutons
Universal TP SL Pips
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the   open  trades    to add   take profit   and   stop loss   that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Pips . How Does It Work? If   Symbol to modify   is set to   "All Symbol"   simply attach it to one chart, and all   open trades   in the entire terminal will set the   take profit   and   stop loss   .  If  Symbol to modify   is set to   "Local Symbol"   , it will only set the   ta
Universal tpsl atr
Genesis Hafalla
Utilitaires
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open  trades  to add take profit and stop loss that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Average True Range Indicator(ATR). How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss with the distance of Average True Range value of their corresponding symbol.  If  Symbol
Trade History Exporter Utility
Stefan Ferreira
Utilitaires
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Break Even Plus MT4
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilitaires
This EA will set breakeven or breakeven-plus for your trades, whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not.   If your broker charges commissions per trade, you need to set breakeven plus, not just breakeven, in order to cover up those charges and properly let your trades run at zero risk. Inputs: In the inputs section , set   BEPoffsetPips   to 0, to use it as a "breakeven" EA. Or set   BEPoffsetPips   to any amount of pips you want, to use it as a "breakeven-plus" EA. "OnPr
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilitaires
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilitaires
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Plus de l'auteur
MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilitaires
THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier [MANUAL HERE] Overview: This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move.  TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram.   **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 accoun
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Local Reverse Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or further assistance :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128849 ] The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
ChopZonei
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Indicateurs
ChopZonei is a custom technical analysis indicator built to help traders identify trend strength and market conditions by calculating the angle of a chosen moving average (MA) over a specified period. The resulting angles are used to classify price action into various "chop zones," which are color-coded based on the direction and magnitude of the angle. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: ChopZonei allows the user to calculate the indicator based on a higher timeframe (HTF) while avoiding
Local Trade Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or for support :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128845 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, w
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
BrekautEA
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Experts
BrekautEA is a powerful and intuitive trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed to elevate your trading experience. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, BrekautEA identifies key breakout opportunities and opens a trade across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Key Features: Accurate Breakout Detection : BrekautEA uses a combination of price action, volume analysis, and market volatility to pinpoint where breakouts are likely to occur. This
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher- Real-Time Cryptocurrency Prices via CoinMarketCap Overview: The CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher is a powerful tool designed for traders and developers who want real-time access to cryptocurrency prices directly within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It seamlessly integrates with the CoinMarketCap API to retrieve live cryptocurrency price data, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and hundreds of other coins, with automatic updates at your chosen intervals (e.g.,
Remote Master to Slave Trade Kopier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier is a powerful trading tool designed to automatically replicate trades from a master trading account to one or more slave accounts in real-time. This system is ideal for traders, investors, or signal providers who want to mirror the trading actions of a professional or expert trader across multiple accounts without manual intervention. The Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier works by instantly copying the trade details, such as entry and exit points, position s
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
BalanceGuard
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Stay in control of your trading with the BalanceGuard  expert advisor! This powerful tool automatically monitors your account’s equity and triggers a safety mechanism when your drawdown limit is reached , ensuring you never lose more than you're willing to risk. With a customizable drawdown percentage and a sleek, user-friendly dashboard displaying key account metrics, it helps you make smarter decisions and safeguard your investments. Perfect for traders who value risk management and want to mi
Local Trad Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Fe el free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128848 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used
MAN Moving Average Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
[FEEL FREE TO DM ME IF YOU NEED SUPPORT] MANotifier.mq5 - Moving Average Crossover Notification Utility The MANotifier.mq5 is a utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the crossover of two Moving Averages (MAs) and sends notifications based on the crossing events. The utility supports various notification types, including mobile notifications , email alerts , and on-screen pop-up alerts , making it ideal for traders who want to stay informed of key market events in real-time. Key Feature
News Calender
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
News Calendar with an in-app notification. Unlock the power of precision trading with the Bluey Economic Calendar for MT5 – your all-in-one hub for real-time economic news and impactful market updates! This sleek and intuitive interface is designed with traders in mind, offering a crystal-clear snapshot of upcoming economic events, data releases, and forecast trends – all neatly organized by date, time, currency, impact level, and previous vs. forecast values . With its vibrant color-coded impor
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis