Hogvid Period Separator

5

Simple and unobtrusive utility for displaying weeks, days and hours
  • Options to control the display of separator lines and labels allow you to customize them to your own taste
  • Display of the separator lines either only in the main chart, or across any indicator windows
  • Automatically reduce intensity of less relevant separator lines and labels for the chart‘s current magnification









Avis 2
Abraham Correa
3866
Abraham Correa 2024.06.01 18:31 
 

Respects to the creator; the settings are perfect for customizing which periodical circumstance is in sight. Good indicator. Every mql should use!

Plus de l'auteur
Hogvid Chart Link
David Richard Hinze
Utilitaires
Simple and lightweight utility for automatically synchronizing the symbol of multiple charts Synchronization in both directions, regardless of which chart you change the symbol on Quickly activate or deactivate the synchronization of individual charts at the touch of a button Create multiple synchronization groups by assigning different event IDs Themes for bright and dark chart layouts
FREE
Hogvid Chart Scale
David Richard Hinze
Utilitaires
Do you want tidy and attractive charts? Let Hogvid Chart Scale help you! Chart Scale automatically scales the height of the chart to a configurable percentage of the total window height. This creates space at the top and bottom of the window for additional visual elements and increases clarity without having to manually adjust the vertical scaling which can be annoying, especially if you change the chart symbol frequently. The function can be activated and deactivated at any time with a simple
FREE
Répondre à l'avis