Hogvid Period Separator
- Utilitaires
- David Richard Hinze
- Version: 1.6
- Mise à jour: 19 novembre 2024
Simple and unobtrusive utility for displaying weeks, days and hours
- Options to control the display of separator lines and labels allow you to customize them to your own taste
- Display of the separator lines either only in the main chart, or across any indicator windows
- Automatically reduce intensity of less relevant separator lines and labels for the chart‘s current magnification
Respects to the creator; the settings are perfect for customizing which periodical circumstance is in sight. Good indicator. Every mql should use!