The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price movements into standardized units, making it easier to identify extreme deviations regardless of the instrument's price level. The Fisher transformation then converts these normalized values into a bounded oscillator that oscillates around zero, with extreme readings indicating potential reversal zones. Two exponential moving averages are applied to the Fisher-transformed values - a fast EMA and a slow EMA - creating a dual-line system similar to MACD but with enhanced statistical properties. When the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, it generates bullish signals, while bearish signals occur when the fast line crosses below the slow line. The combination of statistical normalization and Fisher transformation makes this indicator particularly effective at identifying overbought and oversold conditions while filtering out market noise through the EMA smoothing mechanism.
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller L'indicateur FNCD constitue un outil avancé d'analyse technique qui combine la transformation de Fisher avec la normalisation statistique des prix pour créer un oscillateur sophistiqué. La base commence par la normalisation du score Z, où les données de prix sont standardisées en calculant combien d'écarts-types le prix actuel se situe de sa moyenne mobile sur une période spécifiée. Ce processus de normalisation transforme
