Gold Vanguard — Precision Reversal Scalper for XAUUSD

Gold Vanguard is a next-generation reversal scalping Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who value precision, risk control, and execution speed.

It combines adaptive structure analysis, dynamic order logic, and disciplined risk management — delivering consistency where others chase chaos.

Carrying forward the trading DNA of its predecessors, this system specializes in detecting and capitalizing on micro-reversals with a structured, high reward-to-risk approach.

Core Concept

Gold Vanguard continuously monitors market structure to detect exhaustion zones and reversal pressure.

Once conditions align, it strategically places pending bracket orders to capture swift reversals while automatically managing risk and avoiding conflicting trades.

📈 Buy Entries: Triggered during confirmed bullish reversals

📉 Sell Entries: Triggered during confirmed bearish reversals

🧠 Smart Order Logic: Ensures only one position executes per signal

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1–M15

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum Balance: $100+

Lot Size: 0.01 (adjust per risk preference)

Ideal Use Cases

✅ Rapid scalping in range-bound or sideways markets

✅ Short-term reversals at exhaustion points

✅ Automated precision trading for disciplined scalpers

Launch Offer: Initial release pricing: $299 (future updates may come with adjusted pricing).

Disclaimer

Gold Vanguard is not a “set-and-forget” EA. It is a precision trading tool designed for traders who understand market behavior, risk discipline, and strategic optimization.

Always conduct thorough testing before live deployment.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Plan and execute responsibly.



