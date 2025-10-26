Fixed Moving Average MTF
- Indicateurs
- Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
Display any moving average at its original timeframe, regardless of the chart’s timeframe.
What does it do?
This indicator allows you to view a moving average from any timeframe (M5, H1, H4, D1, etc.) directly on your current chart, preserving its original values from the timeframe you selected.
Practical example:
You are trading on the M5 timeframe.
You activate the H1 MA with this indicator.
You see exactly the same line you would see if you switched to H1.
Without changing the timeframe
Features
Any timeframe - M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
All MA types - SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
Optimized - Fast calculation without delays
Simple setup - just choose the period and time frame
Clear visualization - Customize line color and thickness
Parameters
Period: Moving average length (default: 20)
Method: SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA (default: EMA)
Timeframe: Choose any timeframe.
Price: Close, Open, High, Low, etc. (default: Close)
Who is it for?
Traders who use multiple timeframes
Those who need references from higher timeframes
Traders who follow specific moving averages
Instant installation. No complications. It works on Synthetic Indices, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices.