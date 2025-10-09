SFG Telegram Trade Notifier for MT4 is a professional notification system that sends instant messages to your Telegram group or channel every time a trade is opened or closed on your MT4 account.

MAIN FEATURES

📩 Sends notifications for every trade open and close

💬 Compatible with Telegram Groups, Channels, and Topics (threads)

⚙️ Customizable scan frequency and filters

🧠 Persistent memory (no duplicate messages after restart)

🚫 Ignores trade history — sends only new events

🛡️ 100% safe: no DLLs or external dependencies

HOW TO USE

Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and copy your API Token. Add the bot as an Administrator to your Telegram Group or Channel. In the MT4 inputs, enter your BotToken, ChatID, and (optional) TopicID. Enable WebRequest in MT4:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for:

https://api.telegram.org Attach the EA to any chart and enable AutoTrading.



HOW TO GET YOUR CHAT ID Add @RawDataBot or @myidbot to your Telegram group. Type the command /getgroupid (for groups) or /getchannelid (for channels). The ID will appear as a negative number (e.g. -1001234567890). Enter that number in the EA’s ChatID input field. HOW TO GET YOUR TOPIC ID (optional) If your group uses Topics/Threads, open the topic where you want messages to appear. Send any message there (for example: “test”). Open your browser and visit:

https://api.telegram.org/botYOUR_TOKEN/getUpdates In the JSON result, find the line "message_thread_id": 42 Use that number as the TopicID in your MT4 inputs.

MESSAGE EXAMPLE

[TRADE] BUY XAUUSD

Lots: 1.00 Price: 2375.20

SL: 0.00 TP: 0.00

Ticket: 264772232

Time: 2025.10.09 23:20:36

COMMON ERRORS

401 Unauthorized → Invalid bot token.

403 Forbidden → Bot is not admin or chat_id belongs to another bot.

400 Bad Request → Invalid Chat ID.

No messages → Missing WebRequest permission or bot privacy still ON.

REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 4 (latest build)

Telegram account and active bot

Allow WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org

DEVELOPER INFO

© 2025 SFG Trading Academy — Alan P.

Telegram channel: https://t.me/sfgswiss







